The Spectacle of the International Champions Cup

Ever thought of a tournament that brings all of your favourite clubs together aside from the UEFA Champions League or the FIFA Club World Cup? The International Champions Cup has been doing it for the last five years and they seem to keep on growing.

What started as a pre-season friendlies for the big boys of Europe turned out to be the biggest sporting spectacle in the United States which might have surpassed the glamour of the Super Bowl. The International Champions Cup featured teams like FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Sun. Sea. Sand. And the International Champions Cup! LA really does have it all this summer 😎 Click here for all match information and to get your tickets for #ICC2018 👉 https://t.co/25ivZOG2bi Brought to you by @Heineken_US pic.twitter.com/av7lRRz2eU — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 23, 2018

Not only these teams are the biggest names in Europe but they could be seen as the most marketable clubs across the globe, let alone in the United States. As we all know, football, or as they call it soccer in the state-side, has been behind the shadows of basketball, baseball and American Football in terms of its popularity in the North American region but since 2013, the universe might’ve found the trick.

Founded by Relevant Sports, a division of RSE ventures founded by billionaire real estate magnate and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross together with Matt Higgins, a former executive of the New York Jets, the International Champions Cup has been born. Not only did it brought football closer to the American audience, it also provided the world view of the preparations of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Most of the time, we see teams from Europe host their own one-day tournament or just conduct friendly matches with lower clubs from the same league or in other countries. Take for example the Joan Gamper Trophy. This is being hosted by FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou before their La Liga season starts. They usually invite a team to play against them in the annual curtain-raiser for the club.

Since the International Champions Cup has been inaugurated, we don’t only get two see two or four big European clubs battle it out but we’re given a handful to choose from. It started out with eight teams competing for the inaugural trophy which included Real Madrid, Valencia, Chelsea, Everton, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and L.A. Galaxy. Real Madrid won the first edition of the ICC over Chelsea.

Fast forward to 2018, they now have 18 teams and three nations hosting the said event. Group stages are played out mostly in North America while three matches are being hosted in Singapore. Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were the teams chosen to showcase their talents at the Singapore National Stadium while some other clubs play their matches in Dublin, London and Madrid.

.@Arsenal arrived in Singapore 🇸🇬 on Monday morning ahead of the 2018 International Champions Cup 🏆 tournament. @MesutOzil1088, @HectorBellerin and @LacazetteAlex looked in good spirits as they boarded the team bus. https://t.co/xa0uHbo51G — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 23, 2018

Not only do the International Champions Cup invited the biggest clubs in Europe, they matched them up evenly to give the fans their money’s worth. For instance, known rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other on the 25th of July at the MetLife Stadium. 2014 record-setters Real Madrid and Manchester United will face each other again on the 31st of July. Previous records dictate that the match between the Red Devils and Los Blancos drew a massive crowd of 109,318 at the Michigan stadium setting an all-time record for attendance at a football game.

With all of the enticing matches upcoming, the fans will really be treated to a festival of football and will be given an opportunity to see how their favourite clubs fair out in their upcoming league adventures. Who will you be rooting for to win this curtain-raiser? Tell us more on your thoughts about the spectacle of the International Champions Cup!