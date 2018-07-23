Dortmund down Liverpool as Utd held

Liverpool’s suffered a 3-1 pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their International Champions Cup match in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

The Reds took the lead in the first half through Virgil van Dijk’s header, before Anfield target Christian Pulisic levelled from the penalty spot.

Pulisic then proved to be the matchwinner with a second goal in injury time, before his parried shot was turned in by Jacob Bruun Larsen to give Dortmund a win they barely deserved.

The Reds were without a number of key players following the World Cup, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane watched from the sidelines.

Loris Karius, van Dijk, James Milner and new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita all featured.

It was a second win for Dortmund after they beat Manchester City 1-0 earlier in the weekend.

In other friendly action, Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and England duo Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford were missing following the World Cup, although Alexis Sanchez, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial all started the match.

Both teams hit the woodwork in a largely uneventful match.

Liverpool face further games against Manchester City and United in the ICC before returning to England ahead of the start of the Premier League, while United will play AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.