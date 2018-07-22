Neymar hits back at diving critics

Brazil forward Neymar has hit back at critics of his diving, saying they don’t understand what he has to endure.

The PSG star was widely criticised during the recent World Cup for what many fans thought were his exaggerated reactions to tackles that left the 26-year old rolling around on the floor in apparent agony.

Neymar became a feature of dozens of Internet memes and even a South African TV advert poking fun at the Brazilian.

KFC South Africa mocking Neymar theatrics pic.twitter.com/BbuTM0wfv7 — Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) July 5, 2018

Reacting to the mockery, Neymar said he takes the ribbing in his stride, but added that it is a serious matter.

“Do you think I want to suffer tackles all of the time? No, it is painful, it hurts,” he told reporters.

“After the games I stay back for four or five hours putting on ice, it’s complicated but if you haven’t experienced that you will never understand. I saw [the jokes], but I took them with a humour.

“Even yesterday I posted on Instagram a joke with the children about it. My football is to dribble, to face the opponent, I can’t stand in front of the opponent and say ‘my dear, excuse me I want to score a goal’, I can’t do that.

“I have to dribble past him, I have to try to do something and he will not allow me to go past and he will try to foul me. A lot of time I’m faster and lighter than other players and they tackle me, and the referee is there for that.”