The greatest footballer never to play football: The astonishing life of Carlos Kaiser

Imagine you were given the CV of an ‘ex-footballer’ to scrutinise. You open it up, see he’s ‘played’ for clubs like Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo, Vasco Da Gama back in the days of little to no technology. What’s your first impression? A great player? Yes. A Legend? Very likely.

But what if I were to tell you the ‘footballer’ in context didn’t actually play football ever? Can already visualise the confusion amongst the readers. But this is true indeed.

Meet Carlos Henrique Raposo, better known as Carlos ‘Kaiser’ for his facial similarities with Franz ‘Der Kaiser’ Beckenbauer. A conman who knew how to sell himself better than most bigshot marketeers. Who made a career out of lies, hoaxes and cajoling up the authorities for more than 20 years. His story is so intriguing that famous director Louis Myles is making a documentary of him. ‘Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer To Never Play Football’ will hit the theatres this month.

Proud to announce our film poster with details of where to get tickets – https://t.co/CQrRoGosIB pic.twitter.com/Xb4Ehpm0Hp — Carlos Kaiser (@kaiserfilm) July 17, 2018

Kaiser’s greatest strength was his power of words. Once he got to chat with you, you were done for. With his ever charismatic presence and words, he’d woo you away easily. This is something the Legendary Bebeto, Carlos Alberto, Zico vouched for and verified. But every conman needs some luck with his tricks. Kaiser lived in an era when there was no internet. This was the luck he had with which he pulled this huge masterplan out. He’d jump from clubs to clubs, make short deals for around 6 months. He then would befriend the directors, the presidents. But the media was his biggest friend. He’d gift them jerseys, gave them access to interview the best players. And in return, they’d overhype his abilities by a country mile. He’d come saying he lacks match fitness, that he needs to train without the ball for some time. And when he was set to play, he’d be up his old antics of faking an injury. Kaiser himself verifies this:

“I was injured for 3 months at the beginning. I was faking the injury because at the time there was no Magnetic Resonance technology to check it”.

Kaiser’s early life was just a typical Brazilian kid’s. He was brought up by an adopted couple, the mother was a serious alcoholic. According to the man himself, he’d been kidnapped and brought to Rio De Janeiro back in the 70s. That’s where he met his new family. But his stepmom wasn’t very kind. She didn’t want her husband to support Kaiser financially or in any other ways. Therefore, he had to sell lunch boxes, do odd chores to support himself. All while he also trained to play football. Since those early days, he fell in love with the beautiful game. He’d be out in the grounds all day to play. But when it got serious, that’s where he knew; being a professional isn’t for him.

Never one to be bound by rules, Kaiser didn’t like the hard and fast rules and life of a professional footballer. After all, he was a free soul. A party animal who loved a kick about with the ball every now and then. Kaiser himself confessed,

“I loved playing football, but I didn’t like being a professional. I was at clubs more for taking care of the players. I was more of footballing Nanny!”

These tricks may seem worthless to some, but it worked brilliantly for him. Whenever his deal would run out with his present club, or a president became sick and tired of him being ‘injured’ all the time and wanted to kick him out; his teammates would request the authorities to not sell him. Socialising, building up vast networks for his own betterment. These were his biggest strengths.

A center forward, or so he says, Kaiser’s first ever professional contract came at just 16 with Mexican club Puebla. After not playing a single game due to his famous excuse, the ‘injuries’; Kaiser’s contract was terminated. He returned to Brazil. And this is exactly where he began to spread around his network. He befriended Legends like Bebeto, Renato Gaucho and many more. But Kaiser knew, just knowing them wouldn’t be of much use. Therefore, he ensured his ‘Royal’ friends got the best treatment at the casinos, bars, nightclubs. He was also somewhat a Casanova, knowing a lot of Brazil’s most attractive girls. Kaiser also claims he’s slept with over 1000 of them. And given his nature and smooth chatting, can you really doubt him? I can’t.

Kaiser played the injury card throughout his career. And it always seemed to get him what we wanted. As he was a known person to the bigshots of Brazil, they always vouched for him which got him new and better contracts at new clubs. But it was in the 80s where it appeared that Kaiser had fooled around a little too much. Signed by Brazilian club Bangu, he kept on playing that card and partying at night when his teammates were preparing for the match net day. Bangu was owned by Castor De Andrade, a feared gang leader of Brazil. When he said something, you just had to abide by it. Castor was so powerful that he once chased around a refree on the pitch because he didn’t like his decisions. And all that, with a gun attached to his back. Castor didn’t care two cents about what others thought of him. So, one day when Castor himself demanded Kaiser played next day, there was no going back it seemed. But hey, Castor maybe a serious gangster; but Kaiser is Kaiser. He always found a way out.

So is it @itvfootball or @BBCMOTD? @GaryLineker or @markpougatch If you can't stand players who've never won a thing on the sofa, how about having someone who never played a game Here's Kaiser as a guest on Mesa Redonda (Brazilian MOTD), giving analysis on how to play football pic.twitter.com/CCTTxHog5w — Carlos Kaiser (@kaiserfilm) July 15, 2018

He’d partied all night long the day before the match. Bangu’s then coach, The late Moises, called him and told about Castor’s demands. “I’m injured. How can I play?” said a tensed Kaiser. “You won’t. Just be on the bench” replied a reassuring Moises. Kaiser recalls the day, “For those of you who don’t know, Bangu is often compared to hell because it’s 40 celsius in the shade. I did not want play in that game. But within 5 minutes of the game, disaster struck. Curitiba are winning 1-0, then 2-0. After eight minutes Castor radios down to Moises telling him to put me on. I was a dead man just sitting there. So when I start warming up along the fence, the other fans start calling me f***** and h***. But I had no other choice. But then I did see my chance of escaping. Then I jump over the fence, start fighting the supporters and get sent off before coming on.”

Understanding his time at Bangu was up, Kaiser sat down in the dressing room while his teammates kept on pulling his leg. Castor comes into the dressing room. When he comes towards Kasier; he’s already up to his old antics; saying, “God has taken both my parents away, but gave me another father who they accused of being a crook. So I lost it and went for them (the crowd). But don’t you worry because my contract is up in a week and I’ll be off”. Castor looked at him and smiled. While leaving, he called the supervisor and said,

“Double his contract and extend it for 6 months”

There you see it. With his smooth talking, Kaiser managed to get the blind trust of one of the most feared men in Brazil. Another one to add to his list of ‘victims’. What’s almost unbelievable is that a lot of people did know his secret. That he was a conman who was exploiting the backdated technologies to his ful advantages. His staffs, his teammates, coaches, friends knew about it. But no one said a word. Because Kaiser had already done what’s needed to be done to keep them happy. “I kept them happy, so did they” in one sentence, Kaiser explained why no one ever exposed a liar like him.

Kaiser now trains female bodybuilders at a gym in Brazil. As usual, he’s the center of attraction even there. Everyone wants to meet him. Even in his 50s, he’s still got his charm intact. So much so that he once dated two women from the same gym. His story is so intriguing to people that even director Louis Myles gave a lowdown on how they got to know the story, “At first like everyone else, I didn’t believe the story. But once we started digging, we found out most of these are true. These are things you can’t even imagine to be true in most cases. We had to cut down a lot because some the stories are extremely scandalous. Even though Legends like Bebeto did vouch for him a lot, there’s a lot of truth to those. There are certain emotions, laughters that can’t not be genuine. Like the one Bebeto had when he saw Kaiser during the filming after a long time”.

Here is the first in a semi regular series of "KAISER FACTS": On arrival in Rio de Janeiro for our first meeting, Kaiser was engaged to two women at the same time, in the same gym that he was a personal trainer in. — Carlos Kaiser (@kaiserfilm) July 17, 2018

Indeed, that is Kaiser. A man who knew how to sell himself better than, dare I say, the marketing team of Apple or Samsung. He knew his limitations. He knew he couldn’t make it big with his feet. So, he used his mouth. He used his brain. And the results are there to see. He’s rubbed shoulders, made friends with people who are worshipped as Gods in various parts of Brazil. Despite not being a footballer, he’s a very known name in the footballing folklore. In this day and age, you’ve to live with what you have. What you can extract with the help of those. And Kaiser did exactly that. True survival instinct. Kaiser never regrets or feels ashamed for what he did. And, to be brutally honest, why would he? He exploited the loopholes in the system back in the days. And went onto have a life full of stories. Most of us are just busy making money, a living. He lived his life and he loved it. Who are we to judge on how he achieved what he achieved?