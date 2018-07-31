Singapore line up four international friendlies ahead of 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Lions Head Coach Fandi Ahmad will have four international friendlies to prepare Singapore for their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup title assault.

Singapore have been drawn into Group B alongside Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and the qualifying playoff winner (Brunei or Timor Leste).

The Lions will face Mauritius, Fiji, Mongolia and Cambodia during the September and October FIFA international dates.

Mauritius, Fiji and Mongolia will be played on home soil while Cambodia will be away in Phnom Penh.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed the fixtures on Tuesday.

Singapore vs Mauritius – September 7

Singapore vs Fiji – September 11

Singapore vs Mongolia – October 12

Cambodia vs Singapore – October 16

There is another FIFA international window from November 12 to 20 but it will be too late for the four-time champions who kick off their Suzuki Cup campaign on November 9 at home against Indonesia.

They follow that up with another away game on November 13 to the Philippines who just confirmed that they will host their home matches in Bacolod at the Panaad Park and Stadium.

Fandi’s charges will then return home and take on either Brunei or Timor Leste on November 21 – who go heads up in the qualifying round playoff – before closing out the group stages away to reigning champions Thailand on November 25.