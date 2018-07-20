Arsene Wenger and the Samurai Blue are a perfect match

John Duerden feels that the Japan national team should court the services of Arsene Wenger as their search for a national team coach continues.

There is something seductive about the idea of Arsene Wenger returning to Japan to take over the national team. It would offer a pleasant symmetry to a career. Head to Arsenal from the Land of the Rising Sun in 1996, spend 22 years in London and then head back east to reconnect.

Japan are currently looking for a national team coach and Wenger is currently available. The stars seem to be aligning. Wenger spent a successful 18 months or so at Nagoya Grampus Eight in the mid-nineties. He took over a struggling team and turned it into a title challenger while changing the culture at the club as well as the way of playing. There was genuine sadness on both sides when he left but the offer from Arsenal at a time when the English Premier League was just starting to take off was understandably one that could not be refused.

There has been something of a mutual appreciation society ever since with both maintaining fond feelings for the other. Wenger is famously obsessed with football and after 22 years at Arsenal, is not ready to stop. After that amazing first decade with the Gunners he changed the club, culture and, to an extent, English football and led an exciting team to English Premier League titles. It is also underestimated how he helped build Arsenal into a global brand and one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

It is also well-documented how things soured a little in the second half of his tenure. Arsenal still qualified for the UEFA Champions League every year – until the very end – but were no longer genuine title challengers. The football was still great but less often and defensive vulnerabilities cost dearly at home and in Europe. The big names left and the replacements were just not quite as good. That is all in the past but there is still more to come from Wenger.

There have been and will surely continue to be major European interest in his services though perhaps not at the very elite level. If he fancies a different challenge then Japan could be perfect. He is well-respected, well thought of and well-liked there. There would be time, patience and support. There would be little of the vitriol that came his way in the final months and years of his Arsenal reign.

There is obviously no transfer market in international football. Once buying players was Wenger’s strength but it was a strength that deserted him or a knowledge that became widely available as the years passed. That would not be an issue with Japan. There is no need to think about money and whether other teams have more and whether he should sign a new left-back. There are clear limits to the players he can select and train and those limits can be comfortable. After all, there is plenty of talent that he could help bring through.

That was shown at the World Cup. The display against Belgium was technically one of the very best in the entire tournament. Perhaps the Japan FA should be persuading Akira Nishino to stay on. Yet if there is to be a foreign coach, Wenger is a better bet than most. He would not be one of those big name imports who come for the money and spend as much time as possible of European ‘scouting trips’. He would give all his energy and time.

He would not be one of those coaches who talks down to the Japanese and criticises their football history and culture. He has genuine affection for the country and this is not to be underestimated. His style of play also fits with the technical style of the Japanese game.

There are concerns of course. There was a feeling that the world game had passed Wenger by in his later Arsenal years. He seemed unwilling or unable to inject some steel or defensive solidity to a team that often looked great going forward. Japan do not have the firepower just yet to outscore strong opponents and need to be well-organised at the back.

This is the main questions for the suits in Tokyo but in truth can’t really be answered until Wenger is in the job. On other counts, he ticks all the boxes. At 68, he may not be the fresh-faced professor type that arrived over two decades ago but is now more suave and sophisticated and has the experience of being at the top levels of European football for all that time while being familiar with, and a fan of, Japanese football and culture.

It would be a chance to take over an Asian powerhouse and help bridge the gap, not huge, with the top levels of Europe. It would be another opportunity for Arsene Wenger to leave a powerful legacy.