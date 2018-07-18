Rooney: Messi better than Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Lionel Messi, and not his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, is the “greatest player ever”.

Rooney and Ronaldo shot to stardom at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the height of their success coming in 2008 when they won the Premier League and Champions League together. In addition, Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or for the first time that year.

The Portuguese superstar left for Real Madrid in 2009 and spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu prior to his recent move to Juventus. Meanwhile, Rooney stayed on Old Trafford until 2017, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer with 253 goals.

Now at DC United, the 32-year-old made an interesting claim on the Pardon My Take podcast when asked whether he preferred Ronaldo or Barcelona icon Messi.

“Yeah, I think I’ve said this before, but they’re both probably the best two players to ever play the game,” he said. “I just think Messi is, in my eyes, the greatest ever.”