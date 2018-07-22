A Rise of New El Clasico Superpowers in Rakitic and Modric

After a historic run to their first ever World Cup Final appearance, Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric might be headed for a new chapter in their career, the centrepiece of El Clasico.

Ever since suiting up for Croatia, Rakitic and Modric have provided tremendous results for the Balkans including their most recent success in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia. Now that they made a huge name for themselves, they now go back to their respective clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF.

Over the last few years, El Clasico has been dominated by two names, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now that Ronaldo has departed for Juventus, it is expected that Messi will now dominate the competition unless a new rival duo will rise from the ashes of the recently concluded World Cup.

Up steps the Croatian duo Rakitic and Modric. Together, they’ve brought the Croatian national to greater heights with their minds collaborating in the middle of the pitch. They led the Balkans to their first ever Final appearance and has solidified their position as the golden era of the Croatian National Team.

Playing in the same league, they also perform as good as they do for their country. Rakitic has been an integral part of FC Barcelona’s midfield and is being dubbed as the next Andres Iniesta after the great midfield legend left for Vissel Kobe after the season.

La mejor despedida posible para un genio @andresiniesta8 y para una gran temporada 🏆🏆 ¡Gracias afición 🙌👏!

The best possible farewell for a genius like @andresiniesta8 and a perfect end for a great season 🏆🏆 Thanks to our fans #Infinit8Iniesta #7heChamp10ns #ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/XgyCxdzHhG — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) May 21, 2018

Modric on the other hand has been a game-changer for Real Madrid whenever Ronaldo is on his off-night. Not only is the little man doing his stuff in the middle of the pitch, he’s been strutting his stuff as well all around. He’s been getting the ball even on defense.

Happy to continue where we stop, with a great victory #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/qct4NCt0lR — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) January 5, 2017

Although the presence of Messi in a Barcelona shirt can impose dominance in the league, surely enough he can’t do it on his own. On the other hand, Los Blancos have been doing their own stuff with or without Ronaldo. Turns out the future holds a brighter tomorrow for the European champions as everyone seems to have their fair share of brilliance to their recent victories.

Looking on how Rakitic and Modric can be the next big names of El Clasico, we dig dipper on their contributions for their respective clubs.

Rakitic’s Arrival in Camp Nou

On June 16, 2014, Barcelona signed Rakitic on a five-year deal from Sevilla. In less than a month, he got his first official debut for the club against Elche where he provided a wonderful assist to Munir to score their second goal in the game. Shortly after that, he scored his first goal for Barcelona on the 21st of September 2014. He scored a rocket outside of the penalty box against Levante away from home.

What coach wouldn't want a player like @ivanrakitic on his team? pic.twitter.com/XeyOZF7sHY — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 10, 2018

On June 6, 2015 though, he scored what could’ve been one of the biggest goals in his career. He scored the opening of the goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2015 in Berlin where they won over the Italian giants three goals to one.

From then on, that propelled his career to greater heights as he was awarded Croatian Footballer of the Year in 2015. He’s been providing assists to his teammates in awesome fashion and been scoring on his own as well throughout his stay at the Camp Nou. Fast forward to April 23, 2017, he scored the second goal in a 3-2 away victory over rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. With all of these performances, he earned himself a spot in the Croatian national team over the qualifiers and into the final squad who played against France for the trophy.

Modric Strutting his Stuff

Although Rakitic has been in La Liga since 2011, it didn’t take much time for Modric to make a name for himself in the league his compatriot is playing in. Coming in from a stellar season with Tottenham Hotspur, Luka actually was in a bit of a peril regarding his transfer situation. Tottenham rivals Chelsea heavily pursued after the little genius while Real Madrid showed their intents as well. Lucky for the Spanish giants, Modric took his talents to the Spanish capital and signed a five-year deal for an approximate £30 million transfer fee.

He might have a problem syncing into Jose Mourinho’s tactics that time due to lack of pre-season training, it only took a few games before he would cement his place as one of the top midfielders of his generation. On December 4, 2012, he shone the most among his teammates as he provided two vital cross-field passes to Ronaldo and Jose Callejon in their 4-1 win against Ajax in their group stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

In terms of El Clasico performance, Modric started in their home game against their rivals FC Barcelona on March 2, 2013 where he assisted Sergio Ramos through a corner kick on the 82nd minute of the match to score the winner over their bitter rivals. He would follow this up with another stellar performance, this time, during the round of 16 phase of the UEFA Champions League.

He came on as a substitute in the second half during their decisive match against a ten-man Manchester United. Modric equalized with a rocket from 25 yards out and played a key role in the rest of the game which they would win 2-1 to progress to the quarterfinals. From then on, there was no stopping the little general from Croatia to strut his stuff in the famous white shirt of the Spanish capital.

Modric VS Rakitic

Now that the world cup is done, Rakitic and Modric will now be back to their respective clubs. It might actually take until the 20th of December of this year for these two to face each other in the league, they will focus on their matches in the International Champions Cup which are being played in the United States.

Modric and Rakitic ooze class on the pitch ⧓ pic.twitter.com/t9H12vv4Fz — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2018

Rakitic and the Blaugranas will play their first match in the ICC against Tottenham on the 27th of July while Los Blancos will have to wait until the first of August to face Manchester United. Both Rakitic and Modric are expected to play for their respective teams which will give us more time to analyse how their performance could play out through the rest of the league.

If all goes into plan, we might be able to see an El Clasico in the United States during their ICC outing. One thing’s for sure, we can all have an outlet to forget the departure of Ronaldo and focus on a new rivalry at hand. Tell us what you think about this brewing friendly rivalry of the Croatian midfield generals.