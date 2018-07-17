Bolt to trial with A-League’s Central Coast Mariners

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt’s agent has confirmed the sprint legend is in talks about joining A-League team the Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt will start a six-week trial with the Mariners next month, and could be offered a deal if all goes well.

The 31-year old speedster, who retired from the track last year, has long harboured ambitions of playing professional football.

He has previously had trials with Borussia Dortmund and Stromsgodset in Norway.

“Apart from him obviously being extremely fast the feedback we have received from Germany and Norway is that he is a very good learner and shows dramatic improvement after every training session,” said Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp.

“This is a very real football opportunity, this is not a stunt or gimmick — we want to know if Usain can play.

“If he can, let’s light up the A-League and bring one of the biggest named athletes in sport to the Central Coast.”

The Jamaican’s agent Tony Rallis said that the main sticking point should the trial go well would be Bolt’s salary demands.

“The deal between the Mariners and Usain Bolt in principle has been agreed, subject to a couple of benchmarks,” Rallis told Australian TV on Tuesday.

“Mainly, a trial, and of course marquee funds support from the FFA.

“Once the FFA comes back and says that they’ll be part of the process, we’re going to the trial.

“He will create dreams for young people and he will give the A-League a profile no amount of money can buy.

“This bloke’s an ambitious athlete. The A-League needed a hero, and we got superman.

“The owner of Central Coast Mariners has put his hand deep in his pocket and guaranteed 70 percent of the salary.”