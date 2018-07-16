Reaction to France’s World Cup win

Well, the World Cup is over and France have been crowned champions after one of the most eventful finals in recent years.

An own goal, a VAR penalty, stunning long range strikes and a goalkeeping howler for the ages, the finale of Russia 2018 had it all as France ran out 4-2 winners over a valiant Croatia side.

Of course, such an action-packed game provoked a whole host on online reaction, which began with the first goal.

An own goal from Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic.

First own goal in World Cup Final history.

Not a badge of honour Mario Mandzukic would have been hoping to secure. Poor guy. pic.twitter.com/kDK4KmotSI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2018

Luckily, they didn’t have too long to wait for an equaliser.

Ivan Perisic was the man with a great strike, but then he ruined it 10 minutes later with a handball in the area that was punished with the first-ever World Cup final VAR penalty.

It was a decision that provoked lots of debate.

Perisic’s hand is coming down from his jump. He’s literally a foot or two behind when the ball is flicked on. He doesn’t react to the ball, he doesn’t try to make himself bigger, the ball hits his hand. Absolute joke. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) July 15, 2018

like i said…perisic clearly lowers his hand to block the ball…unnuh jus biased —> pic.twitter.com/K8S1D4JlTC — Twidders Gad (@TwiddersGad) July 15, 2018

While some suggested his rapid hand movement was a result of his other, less well known ball skills.

Uuuuuuummmm so Ivan Perisic also plays beach volleyball for Croatia. pic.twitter.com/8RsZYo4fXY — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) July 15, 2018

Then came the moment so many people had been waiting for/dreading. A Paul Pogba goal.

Forget the goal, LOOK AT THIS PASS BY POGBA TO START THE MOVE pic.twitter.com/898YtxCPNw — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) July 15, 2018

Paul Pogba, Manchester United 🇾🇪 & France 🇫🇷- World Cup winner 🏆 Good night. pic.twitter.com/iMuwAqobrp — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) July 15, 2018

Paul Pogba is a WORLD CHAMPION, scored a goal in the final and has played an instrumental role in his team winning the trophy. Never speak a word about him ever again, Graeme. 🤫🤫🤫 #mufc https://t.co/I7gFgZSMjG — United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 15, 2018

Paul Pogba in #WorldCupFinal – Bossed the midfield 💪

– Scored a goal ⚽️

– Dabbed with the trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fKAmPu9j8b — BlameFootball (@blamefootball) July 15, 2018

Pogba silencing the haters. My CM #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/FVvX0lCTJV — Mr Steal Ur Goals (@MrStealUrGoals) July 15, 2018

Roy Keane: "I don't mind Pogba dancing now. He's entitled to have a dance now he's won the World Cup. He can do whatever the hell he wants with his hair." #mulive [itv] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 15, 2018

Then a certain Mr Mbappe came to the party.

Just to put things in perspective, total goals at the age of 19: Lionel Messi: 14

Cristiano Ronaldo: 13 Mbappe: 56 pic.twitter.com/joCjxsl4un — 🇭🇷 (@FlacoRMCF) July 15, 2018

KYLIAN MBAPPE donated his £17,000 every match fee to charity because he doesnt believe he must be paid to play for his country. At 19 years old, one of the youngest players in World Cup.Youngest since Pele in 1958 to score in World Cup Final. Take a bow !#WorldCupFinal #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/Kg0gNUxZmM — Tebogo Mphahlele🇿🇦 (@Ms_Tebz) July 15, 2018

Before Mandzukic was able to make amends for his earlier own goal, much to the embarrassment of French keeper Hugo Lloris.

2 – Mario Mandzukic is just the second player in World Cup history to score a goal for his side and an own goal in a single game, after Ernie Brandts for the Netherlands versus Italy in 1978. Quirk.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA pic.twitter.com/W1geg7lstV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

🧤 David De Gea & Loris Karius: “You won’t see a bigger mistake than ours in 2018”. 🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris: “Hold my beer”. pic.twitter.com/0mTrJCoKFP — SPORF (@Sporf) July 15, 2018

Unfortunately this mistake won’t make @H_Lloris keeper of the tournament!! Now @thibautcourtois will win it!! @FIFAWorldCup — Mido (@midoahm) July 15, 2018

And he was right!

Nevertheless, let the celebrations begin.