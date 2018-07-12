Lenglet swaps Seville for Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has bolstered his defensive options ahead of the new season with the capture of Clement Lenglet from La Liga rivals Sevilla.

The 23-year-old centre-back spent the last 18 months in Andalusia following his switch from Nancy in January 2017, and featured regularly in the first team under four separate managers.

Lenglet registered three goals and one assist in 35 league appearances last term, while he helped Los Rojiblancos reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where they lost to FC Bayern München.

The Frenchman had been linked with a move to the Camp Nou during the 2017/18 campaign, and Barca have matched the buyout clause in his contract at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to sign him on a five-year deal.

A statement from the Catalan giants read: “FC Barcelona has paid the buyout clause for Clement Lenglet who is now no longer a Sevilla FC player. The clause’s value is 35.9 million euros.

“The player will sign a contract with the club for the next five seasons until 30 June 2023, with a buyout clause valued at 300 million euros.”