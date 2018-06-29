Singapore announce squad for 2018 AFF Women’s Championship

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced a squad of 23 players for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship that is scheduled for June 30 to 13 July.

The competition will be held in Palembang, Indonesia and Singapore are in Group B, alongside 2016 runners-up Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines and the host nation.

Their first game is on July 1 against Indonesia and head coach K. Balagumaran is confident his players will put up a better fight than their previous campaigns.

Wishing our Lionesses 🦁 all the best in the 2018 @AFFPresse Women’s Championship! 💪 Squad ➡️ https://t.co/dvSLw5EJTC pic.twitter.com/hJkHHZaTIC — FAS (@FASingapore) June 28, 2018

“As compared to last year, we have seen vast improvements in the team. The squad also recorded some credible results during our training camp in Vietnam and a 2-0 win over Maldives in March this year,” Balagumaran said.

“We are in a tough group; it will not be easy facing Vietnam who were the runners-up in the last edition of the competition, and Myanmar who placed third. But we will be looking to give the teams a good fight and to close the gap between us and our neighbouring countries.”

Singapore’s 2018 AFF Women’s Championship squad

Pamela Kong, Noor Kusumawati, Nur Shahira, Fatin Aqillah, Nur Izyani, Nur Shaahidah, Nur Syazwani, Nur Umairah, Angelyn Pang, Siti Rosnani, Suria Priya, Rochelle Chan, Joey Cheng, Stephanie Gigette A Dominguez, Ernie Sulastri, Ho Hui Xin, Lim Li Xian, Nur Afiqah, Nur Emilia Natasha, Nur Farhanah, Nur Izzati, Priscilla Tan, Sitianiwati Rosielin