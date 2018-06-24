Liverpool send message of support to stricken Enrique

Liverpool have sent a message of support to former player Jose Enrique who recently underwent brain surgery to remove a tumour, but is now in recovery.

The 32-year-old made 99 appearances for the Reds over five seasons before leaving to join Real Zaragoza in 2016/17. He subsequently retired and became a football agent until he was diagnosed with a ‘rare brain’ tumour called a chordoma.

The player revealed on Saturday that he underwent successful surgery to remove the tumour but still had a lengthy process of radiotherapy treatment to undergo before he can make a full recovery.

Taking to his official Instagram account, he said: “Sorry I haven’t been around much, it has been the toughest few weeks of my life.

“Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumour and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful. Life is too precious.”

As such, Liverpool have issued a statement giving their full backing to the Valencia-born ex-left back, saying: “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Jose Enrique after the player revealed he has undergone surgery on a brain tumour.

Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Jose. Our thoughts are with you and your family. #YNWA https://t.co/HChIdaujFR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 23, 2018

“The former Reds defender made the announcement via his personal social media accounts on Saturday morning, confirming he had undergone a procedure to have a tumour removed.

“Enrique added that he is now in recovery following the operation. Everyone at Liverpool FC wishes him a full and speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him back at Anfield again soon. You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jose.”