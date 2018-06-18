Mancini: Experienced players can help Azzurri

New Italy manager Roberto Mancini says the door is still open for Gianluigi Buffon, but feels the national team can cope without the veteran goalkeeper.

Buffon is expected to play for two more years after quitting Juventus at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, and reports have linked him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 40-year-old turned down recent call-ups for Mancini’s first games in charge, but the Azzurri boss said he has no problem recalling Buffon as long as he is playing well and fit.

Mancini said on Radio Rai Uno: “We won’t have big problems with the goalkeepers, in every sense.

“The lads are all good and I have another couple of goalkeepers in mind. We will consider all players who are fit and playing well, but we also have to think about the future.

“If someone is fit and in good form when the time comes then I don’t see why they wouldn’t be called.

“Experienced players can help this young national team. I’m sure my goalkeepers are all starters, including (Gigio) Donnarumma and Mattia Perin.

“I’m sure they’ll all play at their respective clubs, and I alternated between them to get to know them better. It’s one thing to watch them from outside, quite another to see them on the pitch.”