ASEAN Roster: Patino meets Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit; Safuwan to duel with Guirado

FOX Sports Asia brings you the weekly match schedules of the ASEAN football stars who are plying their trade in Thailand and Malaysia.

Despite the World Cup getting underway in Russia, Asian football fans will not want to miss out on the latest action happening in the Thai League and Malaysia Super League (MSL).

Kicking things off in Thailand, reigning league champs Buriram United fell to Chainat Hornbill at the Chang Arena on Saturday.

The Thunder Castles went down to a goal in the 59th minute from Hornbills defender Jeera Jarernsuk. Buriram dropped to second in the table with 44 points and trail leaders Bangkok United by a point.

But they have a chance to get back to winning ways again come Sunday when they travel to face fifth-placed PT Prachuap. The Thunder Castles striker Javier Patino has yet to grab his first goal since his recent move while the Killer Wasps might hand winger Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit a start to shake things up after their goalless draw with Pattaya United.

Will Myanmar international Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit add to Buriram’s misery or can Philippine international Patino secure victory with his first goal?

Over in Malaysia, table-toppers Johor Darul Ta’zim continue their march to the MSL title with a 2-1 win over rivals Pahang FA.

The Southern Tigers, who scored through Argentine duo Fernando Marquez and Gonzalo Cabrera in the 33th minute and injury time respectively, hold a massive 11-point lead over second-placed Perak TBG.

But in this week’s pick, Pahang will look to halt their two-match losing streak against second-from-bottom Negeri Sembilan FA.

The Elephants will once again entrust midfield linchpin Safuwan Baharudin to stem the opposing attack which is likely to be spearheaded by latest signing Angel Guirado. Can Singapore international Safuwan stop Guirado and co or will the Phillippine striker lift his side off the foot of the table with a morale-raising win?

Weekly Match Schedules (18 to 24 June)

MYANMAR

Aung Thu (Police Tero FC)

Nakhon Ratchasima FC vs Police Tero – 22 June 2100HKT

Nanda Lin Kyaw Chit (PT Prachuap)

PT Prachuap vs Buriram United – 24 June 1900HKT

Kyaw Ko Ko (Chiangrai United) *Injured*

Chiangrai United vs Muangthong United – 24 June 2000HKT

Aung Kyaw Naing (Angthong)

Angthong FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya FC – 23 June 2000HKT

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon FC)

Army United vs Samut Sakhon – 24 June 2000HKT

PHILIPPINES

Javier Patino (Buriram United)

PT Prachuap vs Buriram United – 24 June 1900HKT

Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United)

Navy FC vs Pattaya United – 24 June 2000HKT

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United)

Bangkok United vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC – 23 June 1900HKT

Mark Hartmann (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol)

Bangkok United vs Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC – 23 June 1900HKT

Angel Guirado (Negeri Sembilan)

Negeri Sembilan vs Pahang – 19 June 2100HKT

CAMBODIA

Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu FC)

JDT vs Terengganu FC – 20 June 2100HKT

VIETNAM

Michael Nguyen (Air Force Central)

Air Force Central vs Ubon UMT United – 23 June 2000HKT

SINGAPORE

Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Chonburi vs Suphanburi FC – 23 June 2100HKT

Gabriel Quak (Navy FC)

Navy FC vs Pattaya United – 24 June 2000HKT

Hassan Sunny (Army United)

Army United vs Samut Sakhon FC – 24 June 2000HKT

Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC)

Angthong FC vs Nongbua Pitchaya – 23 June 2000HKT

Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani)

Kasetsart FC vs Udon Thani – 22 June 1900HKT

Faris Ramli (PKNS)

Kelantan vs PKNS – 19 June 2100HKT

Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA)

Negeri Sembilan vs Pahang – 19 June 2100HKT

Shahdan Sulaiman (Melaka United)

PKNP FC v Melaka United – 19 June 2100HKT

Hariss Harun (JDT)

JDT vs Terengganu FC – 19 June 2100HKT

INDONESIA

Terens Puhiri (Port FC)

Port vs Bangkok Glass – 24 June 1900HKT

Andik Vermansyah (Kedah FA)

Kedah vs Kuala Lumpur – 20 June 2100HKT

Evan Dimas (Selangor FA)

Selangor FA vs Perak – 19 June 2100HKT

Ryuji Utomo (PTT Rayong)

PTT Rayong vs Sisaket FC – 24 June 1900HKT

Rudolof Yanto Basna (Khon Kaen FC)

Lampang FC vs Khon Kaen – 23 June 1900HKT

David Laly (Felcra FC)

Felcra v UITM FC – 19 June 2100HKT

LAOS

Khamphanh Sonthanalay (Ubon Ratchathani)

Bangkok FC vs Ubon Ratchathani – 24 June 1900HKT

