Carvalho, Patricio terminate contracts with Sporting

Sporting Lisbon have confirmed that six of their players are set to leave the club for nothing after terminating their contracts.

Portugal international goalkeeper Rui Patricio and winger Daniel Podence handed in their resignation last week, according to club President Bruno de Carvalho.

William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins, together with Dutch striker Bas Dost, have also cancelled their contracts with the Portuguese club.

The move comes several weeks after a group of fans attacked several players at the club’s training ground last month after Sporting failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Patricio has been linked with a move to Premier League new boys Wolves, while midfielder Carvalho is allegedly a target for Everton.

Martins has been linked with Arsenal.

De Carvalho reportedly told a press conference that: “We are sorry that Sporting is going through this situation, living in doubt, uncertainty, and anguish.”

He asked the players to reconsider their move, and said he would give them until Friday to commit their futures to the club.