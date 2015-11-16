Aidil: We’re playing for pride

National centreback Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak says the Malaysian team will be playing for pride when they host United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Tuesday's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The match will be played in front of an empty stadium, and Aidil feels it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“Of course, we appreciate the fans’ support, but under the current circumstances I think this game (against UAE) is best played in an empty stadium. The pressure will not be so much on us,” said Aidil.

In the back of their minds is a 10-0 drubbing against UAE on September 3rd, while they also must pick themselves after a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Palestine last week.

“I did not play then. But we have not forgotten the debacle. It’s a painful lesson that we do not want to see repeated,” said Aidil.

“The critics or the fans can say what they want. We have to play for national pride. We are professionals and football is our bread and butter. We will not let the nation down. We will give our best."

National interim coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee also weighed in, saying the team would do their best to achieve a positive result.

“We’ve gone through a lot this year, so I hope to get a positive result to end the year. The players must buck up for the match,” said Kim Swee.