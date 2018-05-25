The Brazilian legend now has two fiancées to satisfy according to O Dia – and will unofficially wed them both this summer.

The Barcelona and Brazil legend will marry Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza, having ‘harmoniously’ lived with both since December in his Rio de Janeiro home.

Ronaldinho began dating Beatriz in 2016 while continuing his long-term relationship with existing partner Priscilla.

The 38-year-old will unofficially marry the two in a ceremony at his Santa Monica mansion, as it is illegal to commit bigamy in Brazil.

According to columnist Leo Dias in Brazilian newspaper O Dia, Beatriz and Priscilla are given an allowance of £1,500 per month to spend how they wish. Ronaldinho also gives both of them the same gifts, too.

Dias says the wedding music is already in place: Brazilian singer Jorge Vercillo, who is Ronaldinho’s neighbour, is set to provide the tunes.

The pair travelled with the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner to Brazil’s capital of Brasilia in March, when he joined the centre-right Brazilian Republican Party (PRB).