Unai Emery’s greatest career achievements

Arsenal’s executives have been showering new boss Unai Emery with praise, but is his reputation deserved?

If you’re not totally convinced by Emery yet, here is a list of his greatest career achievements to help you make up your mind.

10. Named European Coach of the Season in 2014

Emery won the award after guiding Sevilla to Europa League glory in his first year in charge.

9. Keeping Valencia in the top three

Competing against Real Madrid and Barcelona is never easy, but under Emery, Valencia managed to finish in the top three for three consecutive seasons between 2010 and 2012.

8. Getting a small club promoted for the first time in their history

In 2005, an inexperienced Emery guided minnows Lorca Deportivo to the second tier of Spanish football for the first time in their history.

7. Winning the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014

Returning to Spain after a less than successful stint with Spartak Moscow, Emery took over at Sevilla, guiding them to fifth position in the league and wining the Europa League final by defeating Benfica on penalties.

6. Breaking a Champions League scoring record with PSG

In 2017/18, Emery’s PSG scored a record 25 goals during the group stages against FC Bayern München, Anderlecht and Celtic.

5. Promoted to La Liga with Almeria

In 2007, Emery guided Almeria to La Liga promotion for the first time in the club’s history, and then helped them finish eighth the following year.

4. Winning his first league title with PSG

Taking charge of a star-studded PSG side that included new arrival Neymar, Emery won the first league title of his management career, finishing 13 points clear of defending champions Monaco.

3. Europa League repeat

Having won the Europa League with Sevilla in his first season with the club, Emery promptly went and did it again the following year with victory over Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the final.

2. Trophies galore with PSG

Emery didn’t only win the league during his two years with PSG. In all, he won seven of the eight domestic trophies on offer to him, including two French Cups, two French League Cups, two French Super Cups and one Ligue 1 crown.

1. Europa League three-peat

As if the repeat win the year before wasn’t enough, Emery and his Sevilla side returned to the Europa League in 2016 and made it an incredible three wins in a row by beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the final.

It was an unprecedented achievement, as no other club or manager had ever managed to win the competition three years in a row.