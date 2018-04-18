PSG, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid to take centre stage in Singapore

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are set to thrill Asian fans come July 2018 when they compete in the International Champions Cup.

Asian football fans will come up close and personal with their favourite footballers when English Premier League giants Arsenal, Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-German (PSG) and La Liga side Atletico Madrid arrive in Singapore in July.

The three European giants are slated to participate in the International Champions Cup (ICC) from July 26 to 30 at the Singapore National Stadium.

First up will be Antoine Griezmann’s Atletico who go up against Arsene Wenger’s Gunners on July 26 in a repeat of the Europea League semifinal clash.

Samba star Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will then do battle against the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil on July 28.

The final match of the tournament will take place two days later between Atletico and PSG who lock horns for only the second time in their history.

This year’s ICC takes on a new global format where 18 of the best football clubs from Europe will play 27 games across Asia, the United States and Europe.

Instead of a winner for each participating continent, the 2018 edition will see one overall champion for the ICC.

Last year’s ICC competition gave Asian fans a chance to watch Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Inter Milan in action with the Serie A club claiming full bragging rights as champions.

2018 International Champions Cup Singapore fixtures:

July 26 — Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

July 28 — Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

July 30 — Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid