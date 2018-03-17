Low explains Reus’ absence from Germany squad

Germany national team manager Joachim Löw explained that Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus was left out of the squad to face Spain and Brazil in late March for precautionary reasons.

Die Mannschaft are set to face La Furia Roja on 23 March in Dusseldorf before taking on Seleção four days later in Berlin. The friendly matches are a part of the preparations for the upcoming World Cup in Russia during June and July.

The Germans are in Group F for the tournament where they will meet South Korea, Mexico and Sweden. Nonetheless, Reus was not picked to face the Spaniards and the Brazilians as he battles to reach peak condition following a long term injury.

The 28-year-old was widely expected to earn a recall for the two matches but picked up a groin strain for BVB in the UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of Salzburg last Thursday.

Low told the Bundesliga’s official website: “With Marco, it’s important to be cautious and make sure we don’t put any unnecessary pressure on him.

“Above all, he needs to be playing regularly without any pain, so he can get into a rhythm.” The 58-year-old will reportedly name his provisional squad for the World Cup on 15 May.