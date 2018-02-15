Monchi: Roma had to sell Salah

AS Roma sporting director Monchi says the club had no other option but to sell star winger Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last year.

Salah was one of the Giallorossi’s top performers last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 31 games across all competitions. These performances drew the interest of Liverpool, who eventually snapped up the Egyptian for €50m.

The 25-year-old hit the ground running at the Reds and has already bagged 22 goals in 26 games, and Monchi revealed that it would have been nearly impossible to retain his services since the player had his heart set on Merseyside.

“I am in love with this club,” Monchi told L’Originale at Sky Studios. “From the moment I arrived, I understood right away that the fans wish the squad well.

“For Salah, an offer of 50 million euros plus bonuses arrived. We had to sell him in that moment, as it was an important option. I still think that the price wasn’t the best, but we couldn’t make any other moves.

“When I arrived, there was already an offer of 22 million euros plus 3 million in bonus and the player already decided to go there. My objective is to find the right path to make the fans happy, but time is needed. I put myself in the fans’ shoes and I understand their needs.”