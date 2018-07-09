Transfer Buzz: Balotelli in Marseille talks; Di Maria propositioned by Napoli

With the start of the summer transfer window, let FOX Sports Asia’s Transfer Buzz keep you abreast with all the latest rumours and developments in the coming weeks.

9 July

Balotelli in Marseille talks

RMC Sport reported that free agent Mario Balotelli is in Marseille to finalise a summer move to the Ligue 1 club.

The 27-year-old striker chose not to extend his contract with Nice for whom he scored 26 goals last season.

The Italian international took the time to visit Marseille’s training complex as talks continue.

Di Maria propositioned by Napoli

According to Mediaset Premium, Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria has received a three-year contract offer from Napoli.

The Argentine international, who was playing at the World Cup until his country’s quarter-finals elimination, is expected to snag a staggering €5 million per season with this contract offer.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, is a priority target for new Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti – whom he played under at Real Madrid.

Mahrez set for Man City medical

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is expected to undergo a medical with Manchester City either today or tomorrow stated the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old winger, who was the subject of a failed City bid in January, will be sealing his £60-million deal move to the EPL champions shortly.

The Algerian international, who is a past league title winner with the Foxes, scored 13 times last season.

Ajax return for Blind?

Manchester United defender Daley Blind could be on his way back to former club Ajax wrote Sky Sports.

Ajax side boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed his interest and said that the Eerdivisie champions are “doing everything” to land the versatile 28-year-old.

Blind, who is a Netherlands international, has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho after establishing himself in his first three seasons at Old Trafford.

Gunners close in on Guendouzi

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are putting the finishing touches to complete Matteo Guendouzi’s transfer from Lorient.

The French U-20 international, who made 20 appearances last season, has impressed at both club and international level.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is of Moroccan descent, made his senior debut with the Ligue 2 side two seasons back.

Over in Asia…

Paulinho rejoins Guangzhou Evergrande on loan

Barcelona’s Paulinho has sealed a season-long loan back to former club Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Brazilian international midfielder won six trophies during his time with the Southern China Tigers previously.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who did the double with Barca last season, agreed to an initial loan deal with an option to make his transfer permanent in 2019.

8 July

United ready £40m Lozano bid

Tuttomercato wrote that Manchester United are ready to test PSV’s resolve for player Hirving Lozano with a £40-million bid.

The Mexican international winger, who scored in his country’s World Cup group stage win over champions Germany, won the Eredivisie league title last season.

22-year-old Lozano, who is contracted 2023, scored 19 goals in total for PSV.

Toffees target Forsberg signing

According to the Daily Star, Everton are looking to make a deal with RB Leipzig for Emil Forsberg.

The Swedish international, who scored against Switzerland to secure his country’s quarter-finals spot, is said to be available for around £25 million.

The 26-year-old winger recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga club and was linked previously to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Luiz rules out Porto move

Chelsea’s David Luiz has dismissed rumours of a move to Porto stated Goal.

The 31-year-old defender, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, played just 17 times in total for the Blues last season.

The Brazilian international, whose contract is up in 2019, cost £34 million in 2016 from Paris Saint-Germain.

Hammers in for Yarmolenko

Sky Sports wrote that West Ham have lodged an opening bid of £17.5 million to Borussia Dortmund for Andriy Yarmolenko.

The 28-year-old forward, who can also play as a winger, scored six goals for the Bundesliga side last season.

The Ukrainian international, who is contracted till 2021, moved to Dortmund last year from Dynamo Kyiv.

Red Devils scout Haaland

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United currently have an eye on Molde’s Erling Haaland.

The 17-year-old striker, who is the son of former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, is expected to be scouted by over a dozen clubs as his side face off with Valerenga.

The Norwegian U-19 international, who netted a hat-trick against Scotland U-19s in March, has six goals to his name this season.

7 July

Marcelo to join Ronaldo at Juve

Don Balon wrote that Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Juventus to move for his Real Madrid teammate Marcelo so that the pair can link up in Turin.

Ronaldo, who is closing in on a €100 million move to the Serie A champions, has already touted the idea of signing the 30-year-old left-back to Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri.

The Brazilian international, who was eliminated by Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals, is a four-time La Liga title winner.

Gunners in N’Zonzi talks

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are currently in talks with Sevilla over the possible transfer of Steven N’Zonzi.

The French international midfielder, who came on as a late sub in their World Cup quarter-finals win over Uruguay, has been a long-standing target for the London side.

29-year-old N’Zonzi, who has previously worked with new Gunners boss Unai Emery, is contracted till 2019.

Zaha turns down new Palace contract

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has alerted potential suitors after rejecting a new bumper deal with the Eagles wrote the Sun.

The 25-year-old winger reportedly turned down a £120,000-a-week deal as interest mounts from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Borussia Dortmund.

The Ivorian international, who made 29 appearances last season, scored nine goals in total.

Hammers open to Payet return

The Mirror wrote that West Ham are open to the idea of a move for Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.

The French midfielder, who can also play as a winger, spent two seasons with the London club from 2015 to 2017.

However, it is reported that the 31-year-old will have to lower his wage demands if a move is to materialise.

M’Vila set for England return?

According to Talksport, Saint-Etienne’s Yann M’Vila could be making a return to England this summer.

The French midfielder, who played for Sunderland, is wanted by Crystal Palace and promoted side Fulham.

28-year-old M’Vila, who only signed for the Ligue 1 club in January this year, is contracted till next summer.

6 July

United to hijack Ronaldo deal

Manchester United are looking to outbid Juventus so as to bring Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford stated the Sun.

Despite Ronaldo having apparently agreed on a deal with the Serie A champions, United are hoping to use their relationship with Jose Mendes, who is the agent for the Portuguese international and Jose Mourinho, to broker a deal.

United are also reportedly interested in Gareth Bale and Willian, but have been priced out of a move for both.

Buffon set for PSG

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are announcing their capture of legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on Monday.

The 40-year-old, who left Juventus this summer after 17 years, is an 11-time Serie A title winner.

The former Italian international, who was the captain for both club and national squad, made 34 appearances for the Serie A champions last season.

Barca set to return for Willian

Barcelona are returning with a new bid for Chelsea’s Willian after their previous €57 million bid was rejected wrote the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian international winger, who has been outstanding at the World Cup, is thought to be manager Ernesto Valverde’s preferred target to partner compatriot Philippe Coutinho.

29-year-old Willian, who is also drawing interest from Manchester United, scored 13 goals last season for the Blues.

Spurs favourites to sign Grealish

According to the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are now the favourites to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

The 22-year-old is expected to make the move to Wembley Stadium after Liverpool failed to register a bid for the player.

The English midfielder, who is currently at Villa’s pre-season camp in Portugal, scored three goals in total last season.

Fulham join Boyata race

EPL new boys Fulham are interested to sign Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata but will have to fend off competition for the player reported the Sun.

The Belgium international, who has impressed at the World Cup, is also being tracked by Lazio and other European clubs.

The 27-year-old right-back, who can also play in the heart of defence, has just one year left on his contract.

5 July

Mourinho interested in Shaqiri

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is considering bidding for Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri reported the Sun.

The Swiss international has impressed Mourinho with his World Cup performances and will be allowed to leave the relegated club for just £12 million.

The 26-year-old winger, who is also being linked to Liverpool, has expressed his desire to stay in England.

Wilshere in West Ham talks

According to the Daily Mail, free agent Jack Wilshere has held face-to-face talks with West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

26-year-old Wilshere, who made the decision to leave his boyhood club Arsenal this summer, was said to have discussed how he fits into the Chilean’s plans.

The English midfielder is also being tracked by the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Fenerbahce who have offered a huge contract to the player.

Everton enquire about Mina

Everton have contacted Barcelona regarding over the possibility of a deal for Yerry Mina stated the Liverpool Echo.

The Colombian international, who has been a standout performer for his country, is the first defender to score in all three World Cup group games.

#VozFCF

El defensa Yerry Mina y un fragmento de su declaración luego del partido que clasificó a Colombia con su gol a los octavos de final de la @fifaworldcup_es Rusia 2018. #MiCorazónTricolor #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/SMc2nooO3l — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 29, 2018

23-year-old Mina, who is contracted till 2023, has a buyout clause of €100 million.

Man City monitor Arzani

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are monitoring sister club Melbourne City’s Daniel Arzani.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been dubbed as the new Harry Kewell and was Australia’s young player of the year last season.

The Australian international, who has met up with his agent following his country’s World Cup exit, is also being tracked by Serie A champs Juventus.

Reds to sign Ki-Jana Hoever

Liverpool want to complete a deal to sign Ajax youngster Ki-Jana Hoever wrote the Liverpool Echo.

The 16-year-old right-back, who can also play at centre-back, scored two goals in the U-17 Eredivisie last season.

The Netherlands U-16 international, who was previously in the AZ Alkmaar youth set-up, moved to Ajax in 2014.

4 July

Lopetegui after Mbappe

Don Balon claimed that new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has made Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe the club’s top transfer target.

It is reported that Lopetegui wants to kill off the chase for Brazilian superstar Neymar and focus on the 19-year-old forward instead.

The French international, who struck twice in his country’s 4-3 World Cup last-16 win over Argentina, is a two-time Ligue 1 title winner.

Man City near Jorginho deal

Manchester City are close to sealing a £43-million deal with Napoli for midfielder Jorginho wrote the Guardian.

The 26-year-old Italian-Brazilian is expected to sign a five-year contract and manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have the player present at the start of pre-season.

Jorginho, who is an Italian international, made 39 appearances for the Serie A side last season.

Spurs after Rabiot

According to France Football, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot.

The French international, who was not included in his country’s final World Cup squad, was a part of the Ligue 1 club’s title-winning team last season.

🙌🏼⚽️❤️ #lastnight A post shared by Adrien Rabiot (@adrienrabiot_25) on May 9, 2018 at 4:44am PDT

The 23-year-old midfielder, who refused to be on the standby list for the French squad, scored five goals last season.

N’Zonzi to leave Sevilla

Sevilla look set to lose midfielder Steven N’Zonzi who has his heart set on a move back to the EPL reported the Sun.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who is hoping for a reunion with former manager Unai Emery at Arsenal, is also being tracked by Juventus.

N’Zonzi, who previously played for Stoke City, has a £35-million buyout clause in his contract.

Emery wants Gomes signing

The Independent wrote that Arsenal coach Unai Emery wants to sign Barcelona’s Andre Gome this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who could be available for £30 million, has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou.

Gomes, who is a Portuguese international, cost €35 million when he moved from Valencia in 2016.

3 July

Real deny Neymar offer

Goal stated that Real Madrid have issued a denial after the La Liga giants reportedly made a world-record offer for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

The bid, which is believed to be €310 million, could see the 26-year-old forward move back to Spain after winning the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians.

The Brazilian international, who inspired his country to victory over Mexico at the World Cup, grabbed 28 goals last season.

Blues keen on Higuain-Morata swap

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the proposed swap between Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata is fast becoming a possibility.

Spanish striker Morata, who previously played for the Serie A champs, has had an underwhelming debut season and is open to a move to his former club.

In addition, incoming Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is also a big fan of Argentine striker Higuain – whom he worked together with at Napoli.

Porto reject €20m-Herrera bid

Lyon have failed in their bid to land Porto’s Hector Herrera after the Primeira Liga side rejected the Ligue 1 club’s €20-million bid wrote O Jogo.

The Portuguese champions are bracing themselves for interest in the Mexican international midfielder who has had a strong showing at the World Cup.

Porto, who value the 28-year-old higher, are also aware of interest from AS Roma.

Duo after Schmeichel

Sky Sports reported that both Chelsea and AS Roma are after Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish international goalkeeper, who played in his country’s World Cup loss to Croatia, has been touted as Thibaut Courtois’ and Alisson’s replacement.

The 31-year-old, who won the EPL title with Leicester, is contracted till 2021.

Foster on his way to Watford

West Brom look set to lose Ben Foster to Watford according to the Telegraph.

The 35-year-old, who refused to join in his club’s Portuguese training camp, looks set for a medical in the coming days.

West Brom are looking at Manchester United’s Sam Johnstone as a replacement for the former England goalkeeper Foster, who previously played for Watford.

2 July

Ronaldo targeted by Juve

Tuttosport reported that Serie A champions Juventus are interested to bring Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

The 33-year-old forward has snubbed a new deal worth €31.5 million to stay at the Bernabeu with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both interested in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Portuguese international, who was eliminated from the World Cup after falling to Uruguay, has won the La Liga title twice with Real.

Barca interested in Kante signing

Barcelona are the latest club to be linked with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder is highly regarded by the Catalan side’s new sports director Eric Abidal with Lionel Messi backing the move for the player.

French international Kante, who is contracted till 2021, cost £32 million back in 2016.

Lazio set Milinkovic-Savic price

Juventus have knocked back Lazio’s demands for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wrote Tuttosport.

The Rome-based club was reportedly demanding €100 million and player Rodrigo Bentancur for the Serbian international.

23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic, who won the Supercoppa Italiana last season with Lazio, scored 15 goals in total.

Bayern join Martial race

According to the Daily Star, Bayern Munich are the latest side to join the race for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

The 22-year-old French international, who can play across the front line, is considered as the successor to the ageing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Martial, who was overlooked for France in this World Cup, is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur, PSG and Juventus.

West Ham lock in £27m-Plea bid

Sky Sports stated that West Ham have tabled a bid of £27 million to Nice for Alassane Plea.

The 25-year-old forward, who previously played for Lyon, moved to Nice in 2016.

Plea, who has also caught the eye of Fulham and Newcastle United, scored 21 goals last season for the Ligue 1 club.

1 July

Reds resume Fekir talks

The Mirror reported that Liverpool have resumed talks with Lyon over playmaker Nabil Fekir.

The France international, who nearly sealed his move to Anfield earlier on, saw the £53-million deal collapsed due to concerns about his knee.

The 24-year-old forward, who is also a target for Manchester United, scored 23 goals last season.

Blues ready £65m bid for Alisson

Chelsea are ready to test AS Roma’s resolve to hang on to Alisson with a £65-million bid according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently at the World Cup, is seen as the replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois.

The Brazilian international, who is being tracked by Real Madrid and Liverpool, played 49 games in total last season.

Spurs to bid for Quintero

La Nueva stated that Tottenham Hotspur are the latest team to join the race to sign Porto’s Juan Quintero.

Spurs have contacted the Primeira Liga club over the Colombian international midfielder who has shone at the World Cup.

C13 ( el socorro ) pic.twitter.com/JeS1aKDSqh — Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) June 28, 2018

25-year-old Quintero, who spent last season on loan at River Plate, is also interesting the likes of Real Madrid.

Inter after Dembele

According to the Daily Mail, Inter Milan are stepping up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Mousa Dembele.

The 30-year-old midfielder is regarded by the Serie A side as the perfect partner for recent signing Radja Nainggolan.

The Belgian international, who is expected to cost over €23 million, has one year left on his contract.

Southampton bid £10m for Marlon

Southampton have come forward with a £10-million bid for Barcelona’s Marlon wrote Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old defender, who has been on loan at Nice, has mainly been a B team player at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian, who cost €5 million, moved from Fluminense in 2016.

30 June

Juve want €85m for Pjanic

Tuttosport reported that Juventus have slapped a €85-million price tag on Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who is said to have agreed on personal terms, is touted as the replacement for the departing Andres Iniesta.

Pjanic, who is a Bosnian international, has won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles during his time in Turin.

Blues reject Barca’s £50m Willian bid

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have rejected a £50-million bid from Barcelona for winger Willian.

The Brazilian international playmaker, who is currently on duty at the World Cup, is regarded as a quality addition to the Catalan giants who lack squad depth.

Willian, who is also being tracked by Manchester United, scored 13 goals for the Blues last season.

Barca to listen to Mina offers

AS stated that Barcelona are willing to listen to any offers for World Cup star Yerry Mina.

The La Liga champions are pleased with the Colombian international centre-back, who has scored two goals in Russia, but the 23-year-old is not in the club’s plans moving forward.

Barca are open to loan or sell Mina, whose price they hope has skyrocketed due to his excellent World Cup showing.

Newcastle sign Ki Sung-yueng

Newcastle United have announced that they have signed free agent Ki Sung-yeung.

The South Korean international midfielder, who left Swansea City following their relegation from the EPL, appeared 32 times for the Swans last season.

Ki, who also played previously for Celtic, won the League Cup with Swansea.

Everton prepare £25m deal for Tierney

The Telegraph wrote that Everton are readying a £25-million bid for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

New Toffees boss Marco Silva regards the 21-year-old full-back as the long-term successor to Leighton Baines and is considered a prime target.

Tierney, who can also play at centre-back, has been the Scottish Premier League’s Young Player of the Year for the last three seasons.

Over in Asia…

Buriram United sign former Villa star Chris Herd

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United have announced their capture of former Aston Villa star Chris Herd.

The 29-year-old Australia international, who also played for Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, was with Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League before the move to Thailand.

Herd could make his debut against title rivals Bangkok United later tonight.

