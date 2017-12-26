A Footballer’s Christmas Story: The spirit of giving on social media

While we were busy stuffing our faces with turkey and minced pies, our footballing superstars and their clubs decided to get into the festive spirit of giving this Christmas.

These are their (Christmas) stories…

via GIPHY

Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7)

Real Madrid

After the El Clasico debacle, this year’s Ballon d’Or winner CR7 chose to stay in this festive season with his loved ones.

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Lionel Messi though, decided to turn his El Clasico delight into festive cheer for his family with a trip to Santa’s workshop for his two sons Thiago and Mateo and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Yes Santa, he has been a good boy for Barcelona this year…

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Neymar Jr

PSG

PSG’s biggest samba star also spent the holidays with those who matter most to him – his family!

Nonetheless, Neymar Jr chose to keep it classy with a Marshmello-inspired holiday tee.

A post shared by Nj ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Dec 24, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Paul Pogba

Manchester United

After revealing a spiffy hairdo that could rival CR7 (in our most humble opinion), Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, along with teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, decided to play Santa when they visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

(Red) Devils? We think not.

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 14, 2017 at 10:37am PST

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:17am PST

On top of that, Pogba also treated United fan Mehdy Martin to catch the game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford and opened his house to the 12-year-old!

A trip to Old Trafford and a kickabout round his gaff – @PaulPogba made young Mehdy’s dreams come true this #MUFCxmas! pic.twitter.com/Ys1k1yUMKQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United

Not to be outdone, Zlatan had to share a picture of their hospital visit on IG too…

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Dec 18, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

The Swedish striker was also roped in by the Manchester United Foundation to play Santa and surprised troubled youths with gifts!

Talk about an unforgettable Secret Santa…

That moment when @Ibra_official walks in with presents for you all… ?? #MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/A7e8m57ojN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2017

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has plenty of joy to go around this Christmas – especially with fifteen goals to his name so far!

Besides putting a smile on the kids of Whipps Cross University Hospital with the rest of the Spurs team, Harry Kane decided to treat himself, his wife Katie Goodland and daughter Ivy to some face time with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on Dec 21, 2017 at 8:03am PST

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:03am PST

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

The Manchester City frontman beat everyone to the festive greeting game; putting up a picture and humble bragging about his eye catching Christmas tree early on in December.

A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Clubs

Manchester City

It has been a busy period for Guardiola and the City gang both on and off the pitch; surviving a League Cup penalty shoot-out against Leicester City and hitting four past Bournemouth at the Etihad without reply!

Not only are they the league leaders at Christmas, they are also well ahead of the other English clubs in terms of the Christmas spirit.

They surprised a terminally ill Citizens fan (Steve), visited the kids at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and even had captain Vincent Kompany faced off with beloved kit manager Les Chapman in a hat-trick of Christmas-themed games!

Manchester United

Besides their annual season greetings, it was a retro Christmas at Old Trafford with a collection of their best Christmas snaps over the years.

Merry Christmas from everyone at Manchester United! ??? #MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/inXc9LbdbG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 25, 2017

When's better than Christmas Eve to dust off some old family photos… ?? See the full album here: https://t.co/iJU3Fv7RmM pic.twitter.com/yteAcDB8V0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2017

And a personalised Juan Mata video greeting.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year, Juan and all! #MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/MNGY0L3J4e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 24, 2017

Chelsea

League champions Chelsea showed unity and team spirit, despite languishing in third place at Christmas, with the Blues squad all chipping in for the club’s holiday greeting.

Wishing you a very happy Christmas, from all at Chelsea FC!? pic.twitter.com/3V3rBB0NKV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 25, 2017

Liverpool

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana has been missing from first team action for a while before recently returning, and now we all know what he has been up to!

Besides taking his time recovering from a thigh injury sustained in pre-season, the Red midfielder was busy surprising cancer patient Piper Graham with a trip to Melwood and Anfield. The young Red fan and her family also received an all-expense paid trip to Santa’s workshop!

The Reds, together with manager Jurgen Klopp, also took the time to visit Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

And Liverpool’s samba stars Roberto Firmino and Phil Coutinho were joined by newest teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain as they visited their adoring young fans at St Paul’s Junior School.

Not only is their attacking game on fire, the trio proved that their style game is also strong with a couple of festive jumpers that you can’t miss.

Arsenal

Going by their recent 3-3 draw with Pool, it seems that the extra festive target practice might have paid off for the Gunners – with Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck surprisingly accurate in snowball target practice.

Though vice-captain Laurent Koscielny has proven to be a cool cucumber on the field, he failed miserably with his poker face in their Christmas’ Bad Jokes challenge!

Hard to blame him really with those louder-than-life Christmas jumpers…

Nonetheless, the London club showed that they know how to party with their Junior Gunners Christmas Party seemingly a hit.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs’ players got up-close and personally with a special Christmas edition of Teammates – revealing who is the biggest Christmas eater, worst dresser and everyone’s favourite Secret Santa!

After dishing the dirt on Teammates, Heung-min Son, Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Paulo Gazzaniga had some good old fashion festive fun with an entertaining game of Who Am I! Special mention for Winks’ impression of Adele hehe.

While their teammates were busy being someone else, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies crashed the Spurs’ Junior Members Christmas Party for a game of Pie Face.

Guess who ended up with eggs on his face?

Real Madrid

Ever wondered how a Madridista celebrates the festive holidays? Well, you don’t have to imagine much longer with this video featuring manager Zinedine Zidane and players, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo.

And after Christmas came early for them in the form of their 2017 Club World Cup championship win, the Madrid team were eager to keep up the festive cheers despite the poor El Clasico showing over the weekend.

Barcelona

After displaying their ruthlessness on the pitch in El Clasico, Barcelona players showed their softer side in their annual Christmas greeting.

But it wasn’t just the first team that got into the action, as the Barca B team had a bouncing good time over a 5-a-side Christmas Bubble Ball game!

There was also room for the fans to join in as they belted out everyone’s favourite Christmas tune, Jingle Bells.

PSG

Abandoning plans for a white Christmas, PSG players chose to escape the winter wonderland that is Paris for the warmer climate of Qatar this festive holiday.

Not only did we learn that Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa are BFFs with their epic Christmas trip video, we also got a Christmas present in the form of a Neymar highlights video for being good (footballing) boys this year.