Mourinho: Don’t underestimate the Robins

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Championship side Bristol City will not be as easy as some may think.

The Red Devils are expected to cruise past the Robins at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night, but Mourinho believes the standard in the second tier of English football has improved drastically in recent years and that United will have to be ready for a fight.

“For me now, the Championship is not the Championship of five or 10 years ago,” said Mourinho, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

“The Championship is now high-quality teams with lots of players that could be playing in the Premier League easily.

“So we need to take the game really seriously.”

United have lost only once in their last seven games across all competitions, against Manchester City, while Bristol have won four on the spin and sit third in the Championship standings.