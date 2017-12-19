Welbeck strike takes Arsenal past Hammers

Arsenal emerged narrow 1-0 victors against local rivals West Ham on Wednesday night after a largely forgettable EFL Cup quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 1 West Ham 0

Only one shot on target in the cup-tie

Welbeck gives hosts first-half lead

Irons fail to test Ospina in home goal

Gunners march on to semi-finals

Match Summary

The two teams played out to a goalless draw as recently as last week in the Premier League at the same venue, and it was more of the same for large parts of this cup-tie.

Arsene Wenger’s side scored with their only attempt on target, with Danny Welbeck breaking the deadlock three minutes before half-time.

The Hammers offered almost no threat in attack with just one shot on the night, as their neighbours from the north progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

Full Report

Welbeck’s goal did little to lift a dire first half, with the crowd waiting until the 38th minute for the first shot of the game which came from Sead Kolasinac after he cut inside from the left, although his driven effort went wide of the right post.

Theo Walcott should have opened the scoring a minute later from Kolasinac’s cross on the left, but he steered a diving header wide from just 10 yards out having been unmarked.

The home fans finally had something to cheer about on 42 minutes when Welbeck tapped home from close range after the Hammers defence had failed to deal with Mathieu Debuchy’s header back across goal.

Joe Willock looked to add a second just before the break, but he couldn’t keep his shot down having found space on the edge of the box.

The second half was equally uninspiring with just one chance coming the way of the visitors on 64 minutes, but Cresswell fired his free-kick across the face goal.

In the end one goal was enough to see the north Londoners through to the last-four of the competition.