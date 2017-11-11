Socceroos and Honduras goalless in first leg

Australia took a positive step towards reaching next summer’s World Cup, despite being unable to make their superiority count in the first leg of their play-off qualifier.

The Socceroos played out a goalless draw with Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Friday night after failing to profit from the better chances.

But with the second leg to come in Australia on Wednesday, Ange Postecoglou’s men will fancy their chances of securing a place in Russia and prevent Honduras from reaching a third consecutive World Cup.

The equation is simple. Win on Wednesday night and we will go to the @FIFAWorldCup. #GoSocceroos #HONvAUS pic.twitter.com/xjiAjl41jz — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 10, 2017

On an awful pitch, Australia thought they had been awarded an early penalty for a foul on Bailey Wright, before the referee changed his mind and awarded a free-kick to Honduras after a huge protest from the home players.

It was Tomi Juric who had the best chances for the Socceroos though. In the first half, he fired just wide from inside the area, and then he saw his header tipped over the bar by Donis Escober after the break.

Mile Jedinak and @MassLuongo were sensational in the centre of midfield today. #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/QdVZmOG9WA — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 11, 2017

Honduras almost stole the victory in the dying stages, but Brighton keeper Mat Ryon kept out Carlo Costly’s powerful effort.

Australia will also be hoping that Tim Cahill will recover from an ankle injury in time for the second leg after the hero of the Asia play-off win over Syria was sidelined.