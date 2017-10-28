England hit Spain for five to win U17 World Cup

England produced a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 on Saturday evening and win the Under-17 World Cup in India.

Steve Cooper’s side were comfortable winners and were the best team throughout, despite finding themselves 2-0 down after Barcelona forward Sergio Gomez brace inside the opening 30 minutes.

Rhian Brewster pulled the Young Lions back into the came with a powerful header for his eighth goal of the tournament just before the break before Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs White levelled the scores in the 58th minute.

Man of the match Manchester City’s Phil Foden then put England ahead 10 minutes later with a far post finish before Chelsea defender Marc Guehi got on the scoresheet, poking in from close range after Spain had failed to deal with a corner.

Foden topped a magical night for Cooper’s team with a smart take and finish with just two minutes left as England topped off a dominant performance in style.

Foden was later named player of the tournament while Brewster received the golden boot as the tournament’s top goalscorer.

It was the first time England had gone beyond the quarter-finals in the tournament and marked the second World Cup win for a Three Lions youth side after the England U-20s won the World Cup in June.

The win was also sweet revenge for England and Cooper after they lost to Spain on penalties in the European Championship final back in May.