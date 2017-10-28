Emery salutes dominant PSG performance

Unai Emery hailed a 'complete performance' performance from his Paris Saint-Germain side following their 3-0 defeat of Nice on Friday night.

Edinson Cavani netted a brace, with goals in the third and 31st minutes before an own-goal from Dante on 52 minutes.

The result saw PSG move seven points clear of Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 29 points, ahead of the rest of the weekend's games – with Nice down in 14th, with 10 points.

After his side's impressive performance at the Parc des Princes, Emery told the club's official website: "We're happy, not just because of the three points, but because the team turned in a complete performance.

"They didn't concede any scoring chances. We scored three goals, but we also controlled the match and had plenty of chances.

"Our team spirit was good for the full 90 minutes. We were competitive throughout. We started the match camped in front of their goal and we ended it the same way."

Cavani, who also scored as PSG were held to a 2-2 draw with Marseille last week, added: "Every match is different. Against Marseille, it was more complicated because the pitch is different; there were a lot of things we could have done better.

"Tonight, we got back to scoring ways in the first half, which allowed us to play with more serenity and then kill off the match.

"We knew it would be a tough match against Marseille but that's in the past now. We saw after the Classico that we could do better in terms of intensity and aggression and pressure, and tonight we put that into practice.

"It's a great way to keep our confidence up."