West Ham stun Spurs in five-goal thriller

Tottenham Hotspur threw away a 2-0 lead at home as they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham United, after the Hammers mounted a stunning second half comeback in Wednesday’s EFL Cup last-16 tie in London.

Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Ham United 3

Sissoko gives Spurs lead and Alli makes it 2-0

Ayew pulls one back after the break

The Ghana star gets his brace

Ogbonna seals a superb comeback win

Match summary

Spurs seemed to be in control after West Ham produced a poor first half at Wembley Stadium. Moussa Sissoko made it 1-0 before Dele Alli made it 2-0.

However, United roared back inside 15 second half minutes as Andre Ayew completed a decisive brace, before Angelo Ogbonna got the third as Mauricio Pochettino’s men were shocked 3-2 at home.

Wembley is Claret and Blue. A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Match report

Spurs started the stronger at Wembley Stadium and soon took the advantage as good work from Fernando Llorente saw the Spain international play in Son Heung-min.

The 25-year-old then fed in Moussa Sissoko, who had made a burst forward from midfield down the middle, and he opened up his body before sliding a shot with precision beyond Adrian in the sixth minute.

United were struggling going forward and it was nearly 2-0 in the 18th minute as, after a corner was cleared by the Hammers, Kieran Trippier sent in a superb curling cross from the right towards Dele Alli. However, his header at the far post aimed towards the corner was expertly turned away by Adrian.

Just before the break, the lively Son then created Spurs’ second goal as he exploded forward into the inside-left channel before dinking a clever pass into Alli’s path.

The prolific midfielder took a good first touch before curling an effort into the bottom right-hand corner, with teenage defender Declan Rice appearing also to get a touch as it went into the net.

After the interval, West Ham fought back when Edimilson Fernandes collected the ball on the left from Manuel Lanzini’s cleared corner, and he sent in a fizzing drive from 20 yards which Michel Vorm parried away. The rebound fell to Andre Ayew who tucked the ball home from close range in the 55th minute.

Incredibly, five minutes later it was 2-2 after Andy Carroll’s flick set Lanzini free on the left side of the six-yard box, and his cross allowed the Ghana international to glance home ahead of Vorm.

In amazing fashion in the English capital, United hit the front in the 70th minute as Angelo Ogbonna turned home Lanzini’s corner, after Aaron Cresswell’s cross had been put behind by Toby Alderweireld.