Neymar sent off as PSG draw with Marseille

Edinson Cavani snatched a point for PSG with an injury-time free kick against Marseille in Le Classique after Neymar had seen red.

Luiz Gustavo opened the scoring for Marseille with a 30-yarder in the 16th minute before Neymar pulled PSG level with his 10th goal of the season.

Marseille regained the lead in the 80th minute through Florian Thauvin before Neymar was sent off after being booked twice in the space of two minutes.

Cavani then stunned the home crowd when he equalised with a stunning 25-yard free-kick.

The Brazilian had earlier been pelted with objects by spectators as he took corners and had to be protected by police as he took a free-kick in the hostile atmosphere.

He was then sent off in the 87th minute when he reacted after being fouled by Lucas Ocampos.

Neymar got up and went face to face with Ocampos, who collapsed to the floor in dramatic style.

The point means PSG are now four points clear of Monaco, while Marseille remain in fifth place.