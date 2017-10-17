Pulis: We let it slip again

Tony Pulis was disappointed to see West Brom drop two points to Leicester following their 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Riyad Mahrez netted an 80th minute equaliser after Nacer Chadli had given the Baggies the lead from an expertly dispatched free-kick, with 63 minutes played.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Pulis said: “It’s happened to us a few times this year, where we’ve been leading and let it slip.

“But as I’ve said before it’s a tough league, every team that you play, if you take the top six out, there’s not a lot between them.

“The Leicester bench shows how good this club is, and for us to come and work as hard as we did, I was a bit disappointed at times because they’ve got to use the ball with a bit more quality.”

He added: “As the game got stretched there were opportunities for us to play that pass in but we just didn’t get there. We have to improve that.

“My teams always work hard and give everything they’ve got. We are better than we showed at times tonight but you can’t fault their effort and commitment.

“We’re disappointed but every game is a tough game.”

The result left West Brom in 10th place with 10 points and Leicester down in 18th with six points, after eight games.