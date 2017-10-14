U-17 World Cup: Japan qualify for last 16

Japan qualified for the Knockout Round of the U-17 World Cup following their 1-1 draw with New Caledonia on Saturday.

Playing in their final Group E match, Keito Nakamura opened the scoring with just seven minutes played, ahead of an 83rd minute equaliser from Jekob Jeno.

The result saw Japan end second in the group on four points, which means they will face Group F winners England in the next phase of the competition.

France, meanwhile, had no troubles seeing off Honduras 5-1 to claim top spot in Group E with nine points.

Carlos Mejia had opened the scoring for the Honduran side, who qualified in third place, ahead of a barrage of goals.

Wilson Isidor (14), Alexis Flips (23, 64), Amine Gouiri (86) and Yacine Adli (90+6) were all on target for the French, who now face a stern test against Spain in the next round.

Iraq were roundly defeated 4-0 by England in their final Group F tie, but qualified for the next round in second place after Mexico and Chile played out a goalless draw.

Angel Gomes (11) opened the scoring for England at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan before Emile Smith Rowe (57) and Daniel Loader (59, 71) both added further goals to kill off the tie.

As England prepare to face Japan, Iraq will look forward to a last 16 tie with Mali.

And in the day’s final game, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, there was no separating Mexico and Chile, with the former progressing with a point while Chile are set to be eliminated.

Mexico will play Iran in their knock-out tie.

All the results in full

France U17 5-1 Honduras U17

Japan U17 1-1 New Caledonia U17

England U17 4-0 Iraq U17

Mexico U17 0-0 Chile U17