Scotland miss out on World Cup

Scotland’s World Cup dreams ended on Sunday after a 2-2 draw against 10-man Slovenia at the Stozice Stadium was not enough to qualify for the play-offs.

Slovenia 2 Scotland 2

Griffiths fires Scots in front

Bezjak brace puts hosts ahead

Snodgrass scores late equaliser

Cesar sent off on 100th outing

Match Summary

Gordon Strachan’s side were on course to reach the qualification play-offs when Leigh Griffiths’ 32nd-minute opener gave them a 1-0 lead at the break.

But the hosts cranked up the pressure in the second half and quickly restored parity through Roman Bezjak, who struck again on 72 minutes to further dent the Scots’ hopes, although they fought to the end and set up a nail-biting finale when Robert Snodgrass equalised at the death.

Full Report

FULL TIME | Slovenia 2 – 2 Scotland. Slovakia's win over Malta means it is the end to Scotland's World Cup hopes #SVNSCO pic.twitter.com/AdXabRk717 — Scotland (@ScottishFA) October 8, 2017

The Slovenians made all the headway in the opening stages, with Josip Ilicic firing straight at Graig Gordon in the second minute after a sharp turn to make space for a shot, while Miha Matavz tested the visiting keeper with a rasping shot five minutes later.

Scotland threatened for the first time on 18 minutes when Andrew Robertson found Chris Martin inside the box with a delightful pass, but the striker’s effort drew a low save out of Jan Oblak.

They were ahead from their next attack, however, as James McArthur headed the ball down for Griffiths, who somehow found the back of the net with a volley from a tight angle that went in off the far post on 32 minutes.

Srecko Katanec’s men looked to respond before half-time, but the closest they came was an ambitious angled strike from Ilicic that hit the side-netting on 44 minutes.

The home team went on the attack from the restart and Jasmin Kurtic was afforded plenty of space to line up a shot from 25 yards out that Gordon tipped over on the stretch in the 51st minute, but they were level moments later when substitute Bezjak got on the end of a teasing free-kick from Ilicic to head home at the back post.

Gordon was quickly into action again four minutes later as he pulled off a smart reaction save to deny Bezjak, whose shot had taken a deflection, but the pressure continued and Slovenia took a deserved lead on 72 minutes when the Darmstadt striker was presented with a simple tap-in from Mevlja’s lay-off from a corner.

The Scots wasted a golden opportunity to get back into the game as Darren Fletcher volleyed over from inside the area six minutes later, although they kept pushing and were rewarded in the 88th minute when substitute Snodgrass latched onto a fine ball over the top to slot past Oblak.

Botjan Cesar saw his special day tainted with a red card a minute later, having picked up two bookings in quick succession on his 100th appearance for his country.

Snodgrass could have snatched victory deep into stoppage time, but failed to beat Oblak with his header after opting against controlling a ball over the top.

Slovakia’s 3-0 win over Malta meant that they qualified for the play-offs as Group F runners-up ahead of Scotland on goal difference.