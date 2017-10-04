Precarious seats on sale for Russia 2018

The FIFA World Cup in Russia is fast approaching and the nation is scrambling to get stadiums ready in time, but here is one we won’t be visiting.

The Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg will (hopefully) play host to a 35 000 strong crowd when Group A action kicks off next June.

But in order to up the capacity, a scary looking temporary stand has been constructed outside the stadium, peering through a sort of window at the pitch.

Если ты чувствуешь себя одиноко, просто вспомни про трибуну стадиона в Екатеринбурге, которая будет стоять отдельно от всего стадиона pic.twitter.com/GjG7NWL8NF — Лентач (@oldLentach) September 28, 2017

Not only is the view not great, but the structure does not look particularly steadfast. I’m no engineer, but the thought of thousands of celebrating supporters jumping up and down on this stand is downright concerning.