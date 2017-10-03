Bale ruled out of crucial Wales qualifiers

Wales international forward Gareth Bale will miss his nation’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old sat out Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol on Sunday as a precaution, but his calf strain is worse than expected, meaning he will miss Friday’s clash with Georgia.

The match in Tbilisi is must-win for the Dragons, who sit second in Group D, a single point above the Irish, who will face Moldova on the same night.

Assuming both the Welsh and the Irish are able to pick up wins in their penultimate matches on Friday, they will compete head-to-head for the play-off spot.

Their qualification campaigns will both hinge on the final match in Cardiff on October 9th, when Wales will need just a draw to secure second place in the group.