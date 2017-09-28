Inter may pursue Ozil deal in new year

Inter Milan president Erik Thohir has revealed that the club are exploring the possibility of making a January move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The future of the Germany internal remains up in the air as he has yet to agree new terms at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal due to run out in June 2018.

The Gunners may decide to cash in on Ozil in the new year to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Inter have emerged as an interested party.

Thohir, though, is wary of making January signings, but told Metro TV News: “He [Ozil] is definitely one of those players we are looking at.

“But the last January signings of [Lukas] Podolski and [Xherdan] Shaqiri proves winter signings can fail to live up to expectations.”

The 28-year-old has often been criticised for a perceived lack of work rate during his time with Arsene Wenger’s side, and only returned to action against West Brom on Monday after not being considered for their three previous games.