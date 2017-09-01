Transfer deadline day: Full round up

It was a frantic last day ahead of Thursday night’s Premier League transfer deadline, with all the usual wheeling and dealing going on right up until the final few seconds.

The biggest move, however, was undoubtedly in France, as PSG finally secured the signature of Monaco and France forward Kylian Mbappe, who will join on a season-long loan before signing a four-year deal next summer.

That aside, there was plenty of action in the Premier League, although it was the players not making a move grabbing the headlines.

The biggest of those was at Arsenal, who look to have decided to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez, despite an improved offer of around £60 million from rivals Manchester City.

The decision to keep Sanchez came after Arsenal’s last-gasp bid to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco fell through.

Also staying is Ross Barkley, the Everton midfielder reportedly having a last -minute change of heart over a move to Chelsea after passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Riyad Mahrez looks to be staying at Leicester for the time being too, even after leaving the Algeria squad to finalise a proposed transfer to the continent.

Meanwhile, Jonny Evans is still at West Brom despite interest from Leicester and Manchester City.

Of the other completed moves, one of the biggest was undoubtedly Chelsea’s last-minute signing of Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater on a five-year deal. The England international joining former team-mate N’Golo Kante in London to re-form their Premier League winning midfield.

Palace’s late capture of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool for £26m was also announced well after the deadline had passed, Palace finally getting their man after a protracted transfer saga.

Spurs also enjoyed a busy day, signing veteran forward Fernando Llorente from Swansea on a two-year deal.

The Llorente deal came after Tottenham had earlier completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier from for £23m.

Delighted to be part of @SpursOfficial and grateful for the warm welcome from everyone. pic.twitter.com/9To4owG130 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) August 31, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was another player to frustrate Antonio Conte, the England international turned down Chelsea in favour of joining Liverpool in a £35 million deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder signed a five-year contract.

Chelsea did manage to sign someone, Torino defender Davide Zappacosta joining the club for £23m.

Swansea filled the gap left by Llorente’s exit by bringing back Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.

The Ivory Coast international returned to South Wales for around £12m just two years after leaving the Swans for £28m.

Swansea’s biggest deal, though was the capture of 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich.

Swans manager Paul Clement’s connections from his time as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant helping him pull off a real coup.

Other deals saw Watford land three players, including full-back Marvin Zeegelaar from Sporting Lisbon plus goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and defender Molla Wague – both on loan from Udinese.

Brighton signed defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Lisbon and goalkeeper Tim Krul on loan from Newcastle.

Striker Nahki Wells joined Burnley from Huddersfield on a three-year deal.

Everton made their ninth signing of the summer with teenager forward Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split.

Of those making Premier League exits, Arsenal flop Lucas Perez went out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna, while teammate Joel Campbell went to Real Betis.

Liverpool forward Divock Origi went out on loan to Wolfsburg for the season.

Stoke offloaded two midfielders, previous record signing Giannelli Imbula joined Toulouse on loan while former Barca star Bojan Krkic went on to Alaves.