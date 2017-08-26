Bundesliga Matchday 2: Four talking points

The second weekend of the Bundesliga got underway on Friday evening as Hamburger SV went top after recording a second successive win with a 3-1 victory at FC Koln.

But what else can we look forward to as the rest of the teams play their second fixture of the new season?

FOX Sports Asia previews and reviews the action as the countdown to kick off gets underway.

Hamburger on fire

It’s still early days, but Hamburg sit top of the Bundesliga after winning the first two games of the new Bundesliga season – the first time they have done so in eight years. Hamburg took advantage of uncertainty in the Cologne defence to earn a two-goal, half-time lead before two extremely late goals rounded off the scoring following an injury to referee Felix Brych that saw 13 minutes of injury time – a Bundesliga record. A great start for Hamburg and Markus Gisdol, but Cologne looked a shadow of the team who finished fifth last season, despite the best efforts of Anthony Modeste replacement Jhon Cordoba.

Dortmund move on from Dembele

With the Ousmane Dembele transfer saga now out of the way, Dortmund coach Peter Bosz will be able to focus his attentions solely on on-the-pitch affairs and try to continue his team’s strong start to the campaign.

American teen Christian Pulisic was particularly impressive last week against Wolfsburg, while Bosz also successfully welcomed back Mario Gotze after seven months out with injury and illness. A fighting fit Gotze would certainly be a welcome boost to the Dortmund ranks as they seek to end their recent hoodoo against Hertha Berlin. Dortmund have failed to beat Pal Dardai’s men since the Hungarian, who lead Berlin to an impressive sixth place last term, took the reins in February 2015. Bosz will no doubt be eager to end that run in his first match against The Old Lady.

Leipzig fancy Freiburg

A surprise defeat to Schalke in their opener last week was not the start most observers were expecting for last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig, but they should be able to put things right against SC Freiburg on Sunday.

Freiburg were Leipzig’s whipping boys last term as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men smashed eight goals in two games past the hapless southerners.

Timo Werner will be licking his lips in particular having scored six goals in six games against Sunday’s opposition. Key man Emil Forsberg is also expected to start after coming on as a sub last weekend, further boosting Leipzig’s chances of kick-starting their season.

Die Roten Bullen offloaded Scottish winger Oliver Burke to Premier League West Brom on Friday, although given his limited game time last term the loss is unlikely to have a major impact on Hasenhüttl’s attacking options.

Red card for VAR?

The Bundesliga’s marriage with Video Assistant Referees (VAR) is only 90 minutes old, but already it is looking like it could end in an acrimonious divorce.

A string of problems last weekend including the absence of the lines used to decide offside decisions caused no end of issues, so much so that project head Hellmut Krug is ready to ditch the supposedly game-improving technology. Calling the problems “unacceptable”, Krug said that if it continued “we will have to think of something else,” including a return to VAR-less games.

Contrary to what you might have heard, VAR will be used in Rd 2 of the Bundesliga. What won't be used are the calibrated offside lines. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) August 25, 2017

An over-reaction perhaps, but if the Bundesliga is having problems implementing VAR technology then it would really seem a lost cause for leagues in other, less-efficient countries. FIFA will not be amused!