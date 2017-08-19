Spurs confirm they’ve snagged Sanchez

Tottenham have signed Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez in a deal said to be worth a club-record £42m.

Subject to a medical and a work permit, the Colombia international becomes Spurs’ first summer signing in a contract that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2023.

“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur,” said the 21-year-old.

“I am looking forward to working with [manager] Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there.”

He added: “I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career.”

Sanchez’ price tag is £12m higher than the £30m paid for the club’s previous record transfer fee, Newcastle’s Moussas Sissoko.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes to sign as many as three more players before the end of the transfer window.