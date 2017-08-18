Blow for Barca: Suarez out for a month

Barcelona will have to do without the services of Luis Suarez for the better part of a month after he suffered a knee injury.

The former Liverpool striker got hurt during the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, which his side lost 2-0.

Suarez is now likely to miss upcoming fixtures against Real Betis, Alaves and Espanyol, though he may be ready to return for the match against Getafe on September 17.

#FCBlive Injury update on Luis Suárez and Piqué. The Uruguayan will be out for 4 weeks https://t.co/hHu075uBL9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

It means Messi will suddenly find himself without both of his strike partners, following the world-record transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Luis Suarez will be out of action for around four weeks. Tests carried out on Thursday morning confirm that the Uruguayan has a distension in the posterior articular capsule in his right knee picked up in the second half of the Clasico on Wednesday in the Santiago Bernabeu,” Barcelona said in a statement published on their website.

Defender Gerard Pique is also currently injured and will miss the game against Betis, although Barca general manager Pep Segura has said the side will soon be boosted by the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

The Spanish giants also unveiled new signing Paulinho on Thursday, who joined from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande for €40m.

“You have to face challenges with courage,” the Brazilian said. “I will try to do my job and I am prepared. It’s a very satisfying moment. The dream I have been looking for has come true. I will give everything.”