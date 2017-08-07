Cahill: Chelsea shouldn’t dwell on Shield defeat

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has urged his teammates to get over their Community Shield disappointment quickly as they prepare for an important season.

The Blues missed the chance to claim another trophy on Sunday as they lost on penalties to Arsenal in the Community Shield clash at Wembley Stadium. Victor Moses put Chelsea in front, but Pedro was shown a red card just before the Gunners made it 1-1 to take the game to penalties.

"I don’t see it as a setback, I see it as a disappointment and because it was a game we wanted to win and an opportunity to win a trophy," he told the club's official website. "I don’t care what trophy it is, if you finish your career with six it’s better to finish with seven.

Conte says all of our new signings need a bit of time to adapt to his team's way of playing. #CommunityShield — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 6, 2017

"We let that slip, obviously penalty shoot-outs are a cruel way to end a game. We’re disappointed but we need to brush it off and prepare for what’s going to be an important season.

"It would be nice to finish a game at Wembley with 11 men. I’ve been told it was an ‘orange’ card. It seems to be that if it’s a 50-50 decision it goes the other way and once again we lost an important player.

"It’s hard to reflect positively because emotionally we’re disappointed, but if we’re trying to take the positives I felt we were in control of the game up until the goal and the sending off."