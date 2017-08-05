Dembele flattered at Barcelona link

Ousmane Dembele says he is flattered to be linked with replacing the departed Neymar at Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund hot prospect Dembele has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs this summer, yet Barcelona have now emerged as the strongest suitors for the winger.

The 20-year-old is reported to be on Barcelona’s shortlist to replace Neymar, along with the likes of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

Dortmund have put a £100million price tag on Dembele’s head, but the French international has indicated that he would be interested in a move to the Nou Camp.

“[Barcelona] is a great club and all players would like to play at a club like that,” he told Gol.

“It is a pleasure to be able to see your name on the list of players who Barcelona want.

“We’ll be calm and see what happens.”