Badstuber signs for Stuttgart

Former FC Bayern München defender Holger Badstuber has signed a one-year deal with former club VfB Stuttgart.

Badstuber left VfB in 2002 to join Bayern and enjoyed a glittering career, however, a string of injuries in recent seasons curtailed his involvement and he was recently, released after spending the past season on loan with FC Schalke 04.

The defender has now returned to his roots as a free agent. He expressed his delight at returning to the side, and said he felt passionate about the future ahead.

The 28-year-old told the club’s official website, “Nobody should forget their roots and I never did.

“The VfB was and is something special for me and has filled me with emotion again immediately.”

His new team won the German second tier and will return to the Bundesliga under the control of coach Hannes Wolf. The Germany international spent last season on loan at Schalke after making 10 appearances in total.