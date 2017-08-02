Potters CEO promises to deliver

Stoke City Chief Executive Tony Scholes has issued a promise to disgruntled supporters that world class players will arrive in due course.

The Potters faithful have been discouraged by the lack of new arrivals at the Bet365 this off season – even as first-team stars John Walters, Marko Arnautovic, Glen Whelan departed.

Veteran midfielder Darren Fletcher, Josh Tymon and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma have been the only incoming stars – but Scholes revealed to sign the best players requires patience.

"The window's been no more or less frustrating than usual," he told Stoke Sentinel.

"Football is a very competitive industry and signing the type of players we want – because we are only ever interested in players who are going to improve us or help maintain our position – are some of the best players in the world.

"We are up against stiff competition and sometimes you have to be patient. Sometimes you have to put your best foot forward, present your case as well as you can and have confidence that you will get the right players at the appropriate time.

"As I stand here now I'm very confident we can do that again this summer."

