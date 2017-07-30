PSG lift Trophee des Champions

Goals from Dani Alves and Adrien Rabiot were enough for PSG to seal a 2-1 comeback-victory over defending Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco and lift their first trophy of the season.

Unai Emery lauded his team's temperament after they managed to recover from Djibril Sidibe's first-half strike and ensure that their first competitive match of the 2017/18 season was a success.

"We controlled the match and we were good in the attacking phases even though they were dangerous on the counter. But we created a lot of dangerous situations," the former Sevilla boss told reporters after the match.

"We wanted to continue playing our game and the team showed they know how to remain calm. That's very important," he added.

Dani Alves was singled out for praise by PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi who would no doubt be extremely pleased that his club managed to intercept the experienced right-back before signing for Manchester City earlier in July.

"I'm very proud of the whole team; we played a huge match and won the seventh Trophee des Champions in Club history and our fifth in a row. It's a great performance.

"Dani Alves showed all his talent; I'm very proud of him and, once again, the entire team after this great win."

Star midfielder Marco Verratti also highlighted the influence of his new Brazilian team-mate in a post-match interview.

"I think that we had a rough start to the match," the 24-year old said. "We were caught on the counter but after that, we kept on playing our game.

"Dani Alves' goal gave us a lot of confidence, and that allowed us to take the upper hand. We created a lot of chances and we deserved to win."