Southgate: Rooney can win back England spot

England manager Gareth Southgate says that Wayne Rooney can earn a place in the national team with his performances for Everton.

The 31-year-old striker was not called up for recent matches against Scotland and France, having fallen out of favour at Manchester United, and joined the Toffees to revitalise his career.

"The great thing for Rooney is that he will probably be playing more regular football and so it's as simple as that," Southgate told the London Evening Standard.

"In the league we only have 70 English players, and so we certainly aren't ruling anybody out."

The chance to represent the Three Lions at next year’s World Cup has also been motivating goalkeeper Joe Hart, who recently joined West Ham on loan from Manchester City.

"I've said before there's absolutely no chance I'd play for England without playing for a team," Hart told Sky Sports.

"That was part of the thought process, but it's a short career and I love football. I didn't really stand a chance of playing at my previous club, so there was no point hanging around.

"To be playing for the national team you have to be playing, especially for a team as high quality as England."