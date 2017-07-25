Palmieri on track for return date

Emerson Palmieri says he is well on his way to recovery as the start of the 2017/18 Serie A season approaches.

The former Santos left-back, who joined the club in 2015 after a season on loan with Palermo, suffered a serious knee injury on the last day of last season.

As a result, the 22-year-old was unable to fulfil his first international call-up to the Italian national side, but now says he is feeling good having come a long way after surgery.

Speaking to Roma TV, he said: "In ten days’ time, it will be two months since the operation and I’m feeling good.

"I’m working in the gym to build up the muscle I lost and I’m on focusing on leg extensions. It’s going very well and we’re on track for the expected return date. The best part is about to begin, as soon I’ll be back running. I want to keep on making progress."

He added that he misses the day to day interaction with his teammates: "Sometimes I watch training or matches and I’m gutted I can’t be there. I didn’t expect to miss it so much after two months, even little things like knocking the ball about or being with my team-mates."

And on his objectives for the season, Palmieri added: "Get back to playing as soon as possible, without any fear. When I’m fully fit and confident, I hope to play, get game-time and do everything I can to help the team.

"We should be aiming high: we’re a strong side and have been fighting to win the league title for two years. This season is a vital one as well. We finished four points off Juventus last campaign and now we have to continue working in order to bridge the gap to the Bianconeri.

"We have to roll up our sleeves and aim to perform well in all three competitions."