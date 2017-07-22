Batshuayi brace sees Chelsea past Gunners

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 3-0 in Saturday's pre-season club friendly in China, with Willian getting the opening goal while Michy Batshuayi bagged a brace.

After controlling much of the first stanza, a couple of quick-fire goals from Willian and Batshuayi gave the Blues a two-goal advantage just before the break at the Beijing National Stadium.

Batashuayi grabbed his brace early in the second period to make the game safe for the Blues, as Arsenal struggled to get going throughout the contest.

Willian's opener crashed in off the post after good work from Batshuayi in the 40th minute.

Batashuayi scored his first goal soon after when he thumped in a left-footed shot from the edge of the area to double the lead.

After the break, the Belgium international made it 3-0 after being set up from Marco Alonso's cutback.

The Gunners were largely subdued and had to rely on efforts from distance to even threaten the Blues’ goal. The two sides will face off again in the Community Shield which is set to take place on 6 August at Wembley.