Butt: Man Utd will always value academy players

Manchester United's academy head, Nicky Butt, insists that players produced in the club's youth system will always be promoted despite big-money signings.

The Red Devils fielded more players from their own academy (10) than any other Premier League club last season, according to a Press Association Sport study.

Butt, who himself came through the youth system at Old Trafford as part of the famous 'Class of 92', is confident that the club's rich tradition of promoting from within will continue for years to come.

"I think the club won't allow for [there to be] no homegrown players," he said, according to Sky Sports.

"The club's always had a history for breaking transfer records and getting the best players around the world but they've also been known for developing their own players that help the superstars bed in and teach them about the club, the area and the history, and I think it's important to have that.

"The teams that have been successful over the years, right back to the Busby Babes, have always had people that have known the club and grown up with the club in their blood."